With a week left of summer officially, you’d think farmers might want to finally see an end to this frustratingly difficult season. Actually, they’re wishing for an endless summer.
Corn and soybeans are still roughly 7 to 10 days behind schedule thanks to the delayed start to planting because of rains and flooding. So, the longer the warmth can linger, the better hopes for getting their crops to maturity.
There’s good news for the upcoming week until September 21st.
“It’s going to be warm the next 7 days until next Friday,” said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Jason Nicholls. “It looks warmer than normal in the northwest corner of the Corn Belt, which is favorable. It’s going to help push them along. Corn is way behind in some of these areas, such as North Dakota, where only 1 percent of the corn is mature.”
However, that might be it for several northwest Corn Belt states.
“Once we hit next weekend and that front comes through, any growth after that will likely be minimal,” Nicholls said.
“It looks like it’s going to get cooler in the northwest corner of the Corn Belt – the Dakotas, Minnesota, northern Iowa, Wisconsin. It’s going to cool off the entire belt in late September, early October, but it’s more farther north where you could get frost, or at least cool enough to shut down growth," he added. "It’s normal for this time of year, but that’s why the late planting really hurts.
“But that’s just the northwest corner," Nicholls said. "The rest of the Belt could still grow into October and they’ll probably reach the finish line."
