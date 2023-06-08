A federal whistleblower investigation found a South Dakota-based helicopter ambulance servicer retaliated against a mechanic who reported safety concerns and filed a complaint with the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration examined the mechanic’s complaint against Avera Careflight in Sioux Falls – a division of Avera McKennan – after the company terminated the mechanic's employment.
OSHA found that the company’s actions violated the Wendell H. Ford Aviation Investment and Reform Act for the 21st Century, and ordered them to reinstate the mechanic, the release states.
In addition, OSHA directed Avera Careflight to pay the employee more than $30,600 in back wages and $25,000 in damages and to remove negative reports from their personnel record.
The investigation found that the Aberdeen-based mechanic reported concerns with the safety of a helicopter on July 21, 2022, and continued to discuss safety matters with their supervisor and the manufacturer’s national technical representative over the period of several months.
During that time, the mechanic’s supervisor reprimanded them repeatedly for raising concerns and speaking to technical representatives. Believing the issues was unresolved, the mechanic filed an FAA complaint on Sept. 2, 2022 and the company terminated them on Sept. 29, 2022.
Federal law protects employees who refuse to perform work assignments when they reasonably believe these assignments would cause them to violate aviation safety regulations.
“Employees must be able to freely exercise their legal rights regarding workplace safety without fear of retaliation by their employer,” OSHA Regional Administrator Jennifer S. Rous stated in the release.
“The outcome of this investigation and the action on the mechanic’s behalf underscores the department’s commitment to protecting workers’ rights," Rous said.
The company and the former employee may file objections or request a hearing with the department’s Office of Administrative Law Judges within 30 days of receiving the agency’s order.
OSHA enforces the whistleblower provisions of the AIR21 and more than 20 other statutes protecting employees who report violations of various workplace safety and health, airline, commercial motor carrier, consumer product, environmental, financial reform, food safety, health insurance reform, motor vehicle safety, nuclear, pipeline, public transportation agency, railroad, maritime, securities, tax, criminal antitrust and anti-money laundering laws.
For more information on whistleblower protections, visit OSHA’s Whistleblower Protection Programs webpage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.