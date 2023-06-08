Careflgiht

Avera Careflight 

 Avera Careflight

A federal whistleblower investigation found a South Dakota-based helicopter ambulance servicer retaliated against a mechanic who reported safety concerns and filed a complaint with the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor. 

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration examined the mechanic’s complaint against Avera Careflight in Sioux Falls ­– a division of Avera McKennan – after the company terminated the mechanic's employment.

Was the information in this article useful?


Load comments