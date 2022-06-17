The U.S. Marshals Service, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies, served 37 felony warrants to approximately 30 people last week. The operation began on June 6, and concluded on June 10.
“It was a long week, long hours but very successful,” U.S. Marshals supervisor Gary Bunt said.
The final two days of the operation took place in Cheyenne, Lower Brule, Crow Creek and Rosebud reservations and Pierre. Bunt said the Marshals work any federal warrant, but could take on others as well.
“(B)ut if we’re going to do a state or local warrant there’s got to be a violent offender nexus. Our motto is we look for the worst of the worst, that’s what we’re going after,” he said.
Marshals regularly train and share that training with local law enforcement partners, Bunt said.
Information regarding violent offender’s whereabouts is developed through partnerships with local law enforcement.
“As far as these operations, (we do) a lot of research, a lot of coordination with our other federal agencies, state and local agencies and tribal authorities to develop information as to the location of some of these wanted individuals, so we have the ability to work up and develop operational plans” Bunt said.
A number of operations are conducted on reservations.
“We rely very heavily on our relationships with tribal authorities to help us develop locations for these individuals because they’re actively trying not to be found,” Bunt said.
Marshals conduct smaller operations to serve warrants on a regular basis. Every couple of months they conduct larger operations like the one last week. Maintaining relationships with other agencies is what allows large operations to be conducted.
“The only reason that we are successful at making such a difference in the communities we serve is because we get assistance from those state and local agencies to help us bring these people to justice, so to speak,” Bunt said.
The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office was one of the local agencies involved in the operation.
“We get together a couple different times a year and target high risk warrants and those that are going to require a lot more prep, a lot more investigative in order to determine the whereabouts of fugitives,” Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan said.
All the deputies in the sheriff’s office are tactical officers. Deputies are also assigned to help the Marshal Service with assignments outside of Hughes County.
“It’s a win-win for everybody. We get state and federal warrants clear up in a matter of hours, but it takes a lot of coordination,” Callahan said.
Callahan also highlighted the contributions of corrections officers following large scale operations.
“The job’s not over for Hughes County Sheriff’s Office when they apprehend a fugitive … That’s where it begins for our corrections officers. Every one of those warrants came back to the Hughes County Jail. We don’t catch and release,” Callahan said.
Corrections officers were notified before the operation began and are still managing individuals brought into custody last week.
“They really, really don’t get enough credit,” Callahan said.
He said operations like this remind fugitives that evasion from law enforcement is only temporary.
“It’s a lot better to clear any outstanding work. We always tell people, ‘You can take care of your paperwork voluntarily or you can expect a knock at your door at 4 a.m. You don’t get to run away, it’s a whole lot easier just to clear it up early,” he said.
