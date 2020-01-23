By Capital Journal staff
More than 2,300 students at the University of South Dakota, Vermillion, have earned places on the dean’s list and academic honors during the Fall 2019 semester. Full-time, undergraduate students are on the dean’s list if they earned a 3.5 grade point average for courses they took in the Fall 2019 semester, and they had no incomplete or failing grades. For part-time students - those with fewer than 12 credit hours - the recognition is called academic honors.
Fall 2019 dean's list
Pierre: Charles Craig Anderson, Cassandra Elizabeth Axtell, Wylin Carl Baker, Hannah Elaine Booth, Hallie Marie Dunn, Shaina Lee Farris, Mariah Kristen Fuchs, Nicole Lynn Gednalske, Jennifer Jason Gillaspie, Katy Marie Honeywell, Amanda Rose Jandt, Hallie Kristine Jerome, Chloe Marie Kaiser, Kyle Lee Klusman, Isabelle Mary Lehman, Morgan Brooke Leiferman, Jordyn Taylor Lemieux, Caleb Joseph Lusk, Emily M Mikkelsen, Madisyn RaeAnn Neibauer, Emily Linette Nielson, Peyton Elizabeth Pietz, Caitlin Nicole Reimers, Ellie Grace Richards, Brittany Lee Samuelson, Lauren Renee Sharkey, Molly Beth Stulken, Brooke Margaret Wiest, Casey Shawn Williams.
Fort Pierre: Alexandria Naomi Allison.
Onida: Devan Charles Kleven and Chloe Autumn Lamb.
Fall 2019 academic honors
Pierre: Rebecca Lynn Bergeson, John Joseph Gillaspie, Kylee Quinn Hanson, Drew Michael Heaton, Robin Jean Masteller, and Rayne Racqual Raue.
Fort Pierre: Rachel Ann Fallon
