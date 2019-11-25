The University of South Dakota has closed its campuses in Vermillion and Sioux Falls due to the projected winter storm.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, both campuses will remain closed until after the Thanksgiving holiday. Online classes will continue as scheduled. All classes and campus events are canceled and only employees who are critical to the safety, security and well-being of students and university resources are required to report to work.
Residence halls in Vermillion will remain open to students who have registered to stay during the holiday break.
USD’s campus will remain open on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
