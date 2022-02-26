The University of South Dakota Chamber Singers concert in Pierre will take the audience on a journey through the past two years of the pandemic — and then take them far away from it.
The concert, titled “Out of the Ashes,” “is a person’s journey from despair and destruction to hope and salvation,” conductor David Holdhusen said. “It is like the phoenix rising from its ashes to create something new and beautiful.”
The 36-member group from Vermillion will spend part of their spring break in Pierre, giving a concert at 7 p.m. March 14 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. The concert is free; a free-will offering will help the group with travel expenses.
Holdhusen said it was important to travel statewide coming off COVID “to establish that vocal music is alive and well in our state. Vocal music has suffered dramatically over the past two years. This tour gives the young musicians in the USD Chamber Singers the opportunity to sing again and share their musical message with people who are craving the concert experience. It has always been my goal to create a dramatic and emotional journey that speaks to the audience throughout the concert, but this year, I think it means even more.”
The program includes classical and contemporary music spanning a variety of languages and cultures. The choir will perform traditional choral music, folksongs and spirituals all geared to take the audience on a journey from despair to hope. Some of the songs featured in the program include “Salvation is Created,” “O Magnum Mysterium” and a new piece called “Holding Our Breath.”
The concerts are not restricted to South Dakota; next year, the group heads to Italy.
“It gives them a chance to see what the life of a professional road musician is like,” Holdhusen said of international travel. “They get to live with the music and form deep connections. They get to adjust to varying acoustics and audiences. It is also a time for the choir to form lasting bonds that will be remembered long after their college years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.