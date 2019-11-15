The U.S. Department of Agriculture has invested $7.2 million in high-speed broadband infrastructure that will create or improve rural e-connectivity for rural households and farms in South Dakota and Iowa. This is one of many fundings in the first round of USDA’s ReConnect Pilot Program investments.
“Technology and innovation are key in meeting the growing demand in agriculture,” said Bill Northey, Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation. “Our mission to increase rural prosperity cannot be achieved without addressing the digital divide our rural communities face because of a lack of high-speed broadband Internet.”
The Heartland Telecommunications Company of Iowa, doing business as Premier Communications, will use a ReConnect Program loan to deploy a fiber to the premises (FTTP) broadband network capable of simultaneous transmission rates of 1/1 gigabits per second. The funded service areas include 868 households, 17 businesses and 27 farms. The project will facilitate more access to services and information for local residents, and it will improve the overall quality of life for people in the community.
Premier Communications has some customers in the extreme southeast of South Dakota.
