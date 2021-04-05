Growers intend to plant 1.22 million acres in 2021, a decline of 29 percent from 2020, according to John Sandbakken, executive director National Sunflower Association, Mandan, ND.

Compared with last year, growers in seven of the eight major sunflower-producing states expect a decrease in acreage this year. Planted acreage in North Dakota is expected to decline 315,000 acres from last year to 418,000 acres. The only state expecting an increase is Colorado, where planted area is expected to be up 12,000 acres from last year. Area intended for oil type varieties, at 1.08 million acres, is down 28 percent from 2020, if realized.

Compared with last year, growers in six of the eight major sunflower-producing states expect a decline in acreage for oil type varieties. The only states expecting an increase are Colorado and Texas. Area intended for non-oil varieties, at 137,000 acres, is down 40 percent from last year if realized.

Tags

Load comments