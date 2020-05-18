For the week ended May 17, South Dakota farmers saw an average of 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service office in Sioux Falls.
Official crop watchers said 67% of the corn crop was planted by Sunday, well ahead of 15% last year, and ahead of the five-year average of 59%.
It was emerged over 20% of acres, near the norm of 22%.
USDA said 40% of soybeans were planted, well ahead of 3% last year and ahead of five-year average of 27% by now. Emerged: 8%, ahead of 3% norm by now.
Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 18% fair, 67% good and 12% excellent.
Spring wheat planted was 91%, well ahead of 63% last year, and near the 5-year average of 89% by now. Emerged: 57%, well ahead of 23% last year, but behind 64% average.
USDA said 17% of the state's sorghum was planted, ahead of 1% last year and 12% average.
Sunflowers were 3% planted compared with five-year average of 4% by now.
Oats planting was 96% complete, compared with 54% in 2019 and the five-year average of 87% by now; 75% is emerged, ahead of last year's 25% and the norm of 69%. The oats crop's condition was rated fair on 16%, good on 78% and excellent on 6%; nil looks poor much less very poor.
Pasture and Range Report: Pasture and range conditions rated 1% poor, 34% fair, 54% good, and 11% excellent.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 2% short, 77% adequate, and 21% surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 2% short, 76% adequate, and 22% surplus.
