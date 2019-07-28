In what has been a difficult year for farmers, Bryan Jorgensen said his family is glad the winter wheat is coming off so well as harvest began the past week.
Jorgensen Land and Cattle Company, based a mile north of Ideal, South Dakota, about 75 miles south of Pierre, raises more than 12,000 acres of wheat and oats and about 1,000 head of Angus cattle on the place homesteaded by his Danish immigrant ancestors 110 years ago.
It’s a good place, named “Ideal” because that’s what it is for farming, it’s said.
Last week, their winter wheat harvest began and yields were averaging about 75 bushels per acre, bumping up in some parts of fields to over 100 bushels, comparing well to the long-term farm average of about 66 bushels an acre, Jorgensen said. Of course, per usual, higher yields mean lower protein, which cuts into the market price the farm will receive for the wheat, he said.
Rain and snow melt hasn't been as much of a problem in Tripp County as in southeast South Dakota.
Since Jan. 1, nearby Winner has received 16.25 inches of rain, 2 inches above the 30-year average for the same period, according to the National Weather Service.
Like most farmers, especially this year, Jorgensen will be too busy right now to rush in Monday to his local Farm Service Agency office for the first day of sign-up for the new Market Facilitation Program (MFP).
“I’m never the first in line at the FSA office,” he said with a laugh.
This new program, an adjustment from the first MFP last year, is another stab at making up to farmers what it’s estimated they lose by China hitting back with trade tariffs in response to President Trump’s tariffs aimed at China for what Trump says are years of unfair trade practices.
This year, USDA plans to hand out $16 billion to U.S. farmers under the MFP, about twice what it gave them last year.
For farmers such as Jorgensen in Tripp County, this year’s MFP payments will mean $35 per acre of planted crops. For Hughes County farmers, $23; the highest rates in the state of $69 per acre will go to farmers in Union and Moody counties, according to a list from USDA sent out by the South Dakota Wheat Commission. Some West River counties where corn and soybeans are not planted much — such as Fall River and Butte counties — the MFP payment is $15 per acre of planted crops.
“It ranges from $150 to $15 per acre nationally” Paul Shubeck, director of South Dakota’s Farm Service Agency, told the Capital Journal last week. “Somewhere in USDA they have analysts, people who have calculated this and determined this is the injury in this county because of tariffs.”
The MFP includes about 30 crops nationwide, including winter wheat, spring wheat, corn, soybeans, dry peas, sunflowers, millet, barley, sorghum and oats.
“It’s mainly soybeans,” in South Dakota and nationally that are affected by the Chinese tariffs, because China is by far the largest customer for U.S. soybeans in the world market, Shubeck said.
The MFP also takes into account livestock producers’ estimated losses, he said.
Last year, 10 Midwest states where soybeans are grown received 75 percent of the $8.6 billion in MFP payments, with Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota accounting for 31.3 percent of the $8.6 billion. South Dakota farmers received $19.4 million last year.
“The MFP program is designed to take into account the unfair trade retaliation that’s being put on American farmers by China,” Shubeck said. “What they are trying to do (at USDA) is offset any reduction in farm income due to trade disparities.”
The bigger news for many American farmers this season has been the wet conditions and flooding, from eastern South Dakota down along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.
Other USDA programs in place, for prevented planting and possibly disaster relief, are aimed at helping those farmers.
The MFP is based on crops which are planted this year.
Shubeck said the MFP payments are “a fairness issue.”
“If you look at trade with China, they have been very unfair, especially in the areas of industry and intellectual property,” he said.
The Trump administration has targeted those areas in imposing higher tariffs on such goods from China.
“It’s easy then for China to retaliate with ag products,” Shubeck said. “So farmers are kind of taking the brunt” of the trade battles with China.
On Friday, Shubeck was at his family’s farm between Beresford and Centerville, south of Sioux Falls. His son was combining winter wheat, the first winter wheat planted on the farm since it was homesteaded in the 1870s, he said,
“It’s running pretty good, 70 to 80 bushels an acre, I think,” Shubeck said.
“We were fortunate this year. We got 90 percent of our beans planted and about 70 percent of our corn,” Shubeck said in what has been the wettest 12 months in eastern South Dakota generally on record. “You go 10 miles south of here and people have no beans, no corn planted.”
This year the MFP is being figured differently, based on total crop acres planted on a farm this year, with crop planted history also taken into account. Each county has a single payment rate that will be multiplied by a farm’s total plantings of MFP-eligible crops this year. But it’s not dependent on which of those crops is planted this year. A farmer’s total payment-eligible plantings can’t exceed the total planted in 2018.
The county-wide payment level — which might range from $15 per acre to $150 per acre — is determined “by the impact of unjustified trade retaliation in that county,” Agriculture Sec. Sonny Perdue announced last week in a news release.
The guts of the program will be, then, in the areas of the country that produce a lot of soybeans per acre — Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota. Last year, Illinois farmers received $1 billion of the $8.6 billion payout to farmers under the MFP, while Iowa farmers received $988 million and Minnesota farmers received $681 million, according to news reports.
Which helps in a year of trade tariff battles that reportedly will hurt the prices farmers receive for their crops.
Jorgensen said he thinks the tariff issue perhaps won’t hurt farmers as much as is often reported in the news media.
A more important problem is that U.S. farmers are growing too much corn and soybeans which have crowded out other crops, Jorgensen says.
In South Dakota, where wheat used to be king, farmers plant more than 5 million acres each year now to both corn and soybeans, and less than one million acres each to winter wheat and to spring wheat.
From direct farm program payments to subsidies for ethanol that has pushed up demand for corn to leaps in ag technology that allows corn and soybeans to be grown farther north than ever before and with better yields every year, it makes the most sense for most farmers in the Midwest now to plant mostly corn and soybeans, he said.
“We have a system in place designed around subsidizing crops such as corn and soybeans so we have been kind of forced over the years to grow just those things and we have lost our ability to diversify.
The MFP payments will be welcome, Jorgensen said.
At $23 per acre, they will amount to maybe 8 to 10 percent of his expected gross market income on winter wheat, depending on the market.
Shubeck said he figures most farmers, like Jorgensen, won’t rush to sign up this week for the MFP with harvest, finish the details of the prevented-plantings reports and other things to do.
“They have until Dec. 31 to sign up for MFP,” he said.
.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.