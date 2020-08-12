South Dakota farmers are headed to harvest record yields in their main crops of corn, soybeans and winter wheat, according to the key USDA crop production report released on Wednesday, Aug. 12. The record returns per-acre also are projected to be mirrored nationwide for the most part.
The chief fact nationwide is that USDA pegged the U.S. corn crop as producing a record 15.3 million bushels, up 12% from 2019. That pressured prices to farmers downward, according to market reports Wednesday. Corn prices to South Dakota farmers appear to be well below $3 a bushel and even under $2.60, based on posted prices at area grain elevators.
The state’s biggest crop, bushel-wise, is corn, which is projected to yield a record 167 bushels an acre on average, up a full 23 bushels from last year’s flood-torn season. Total corn production is pegged at 822 million bushels, up 47% from 2019, with acres harvested for grain corn expected to total 4.92 million, up 27% from a year ago.
Nationally, corn production is projected to hit a record high of 15.3 million bushels this fall, up 12% from 2019’s output and 0.2 million bushels over the July 1 estimate, USDA said. Based on conditions as of Aug. 1, USDA also expects a record yield nationwide of 181.8 bushels per acre, up 14.4 bushels an acre from 2019. A total of 84 million acres of corn is expected to be harvested for grain. (A portion of the corn crop each year is raised to be cut green for forage feed, such as silage.).
South Dakota's soybean crop also looks to come in with a record yield this fall of 50 bushels per acre, up 7.5 bushels from 2019, USDA reported. Total production will also be a record of 258 million bushels, 76% above last year’s output in the state, as 5.15 million acres are expected to be gleaned, up 50% from a year ago when floods and problem weather cut acreage and yields.
Nationwide, soybean yields also are projected to hit a record average of 53.3 bushels per acre, up 5.9 bushels an acre from 2019. A total of 83 million acres will be harvested for soybeans, up 11% from last year. Total production will be 4.42 million bushels, up 25% from last year, USDA estimated, based on Aug. 1 conditions.
With nearly all the crop in the bin, winter wheat yields in South Dakota also look to be at a record level of 60 bushels an acre, up a full 8 bushels an acre from 2019. But the total crop output will be down 13% to 34.8 million bushels as harvested acres will be only 580,000, down 25% from a year ago.
Nationally, winter wheat production will be down 2% from the July 1 forecast and down 8% from year ago output, at 1.2 billion bushels. The average yield is forecast at 51.1 bushels per acre,d own 0.9 bushel. A total of 23.4 million acres will be gleaned this year, down 4% from 2019.
“Other spring wheat” yields will average 45 bushels an acre statewide, up 2 bushels from 2019. South Dakota’s production is projected to total 36.7 million bushels, up 41% from a year ago, as harvested acreage will total 815,000 acres, up 35% from last year, USDA estimates. In South Dakota, pretty much all the “other spring wheat” category is the high-protein hard red spring wheat which the Dakotas are famous for.
Nationally, “other spring wheat” production will total 577 million bushels, up 3% from last year and up 5% from July 1 forecasts. Yields are expected to average 49 bushels an acre, up 0.8 bushels from 2019 That would be a record nationwide, USDA said. A total of 11.8 million acres will be harvested for hard red spring wheat, 1 percent more than last year. Of the “other spring wheat” category, 530 million bushels, or 92%, is hard red spring wheat, up 2% from last year.
It's worth noting that harvested acreage for corn and soybeans is slated to total 10.1 million acres in South Dakota, while acres harvested for wheat will total less than 1.4 million acres.
