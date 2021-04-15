A two-year gap of $7.7 million in federal subsidy made the difference in this week’s decision by the United States Department of Transportation to award the Pierre and Watertown Essential Air Service contract to Denver Air Connection over present contract holder SkyWest.
That’s according to the Tuesday USDOT order decreeing that Denver Air will take over for SkyWest on June 1 through the end of May 2023. Both Pierre and Watertown expressed their preference for SkyWest, a St. George, Utah-based regional airline which has served both areas since 2019.
“The Department acknowledges that the communities expressed their preference for SkyWest, and particularly its options connecting the communities to both the [Denver] and [Chicago O’Hare] hubs,” the order reads. That said, USDOT noted that Denver Air’s combined Pierre-Watertown option costs USDOT $9.6 million over the first two years, well less than SkyWest’s $17.3 million option connecting Pierre and Watertown to Chicago O’Hare and Denver.
Under the contract, Denver Air will provide 12 weekly round trips from Pierre to Denver, six of them shared with Watertown. Denver Air will also provide six weekly round trips from Watertown to Chicago O’Hare.
”The Department cannot reasonably justify such a substantial increase in annual subsidy when DAC will connect the communities to the national air transportation system at a far lower cost,” the order reads.
In a November letter of recommendation to USDOT, Pierre Mayor Steve Harding expressed his city’s preference to have SkyWest serve Pierre to Denver and Chicago O’Hare starting in May 2021. If USDOT was not agreeable to that, Harding said, SkyWest service to Denver alone would suffice.
”PIR [Pierre Regional Airport] has experienced very favorable service from SkyWest over the last year, and we believe SkyWest is the best airline to continue PIR’s commercial air service growth,” Harding said. “SkyWest not only has sufficient aircraft resources to properly serve our community, it also has access to a large crew base. Through SkyWest, the residents of Pierre and surrounding communities have access to a safe and reliable airline. We have been pleased with SkyWest’s personnel, operations, marketing efforts, community involvement and responsiveness, and we are positive SkyWest is the correct choice for PIR.”
Harding went on to say that the city was concerned about the “insufficient capacity” of Denver Air’s and Boutique Air’s fleets. When its contract gets underway, Denver Air will use the 50-seat Embraer ERJ-145 regional jet to fulfill its flights.
Harding was joined by Watertown Airport Board President Shannon E. Kruse in his support for SkyWest.
”With the quality service provided by SkyWest as United Express, traffic at Watertown Regional Airport has increased significantly,” Kruse said in a November letter to USDOT. “Boutique’s lack of cabin-class aircraft and the lack of full integration as United Express for both Boutique and [operator of Denver Air Connection] Key Lime Air will serve only to diminish the progress that SkyWest has made in supporting our region’s community and businesses.”
Boutique withdrew its unsubsidized proposal for Pierre and Watertown on Feb. 1.
Harding expressed surprise that USDOT went against the city’s recommendation, saying it was the first time they had ever done so.
“We’ve had a great partnership with SkyWest in the past, they’ve served the community very well and we are comfortable with their service and their performance as far as on-time flights, and so I was certainly surprised,” Harding told the Capital Journal on Friday.
Of Denver Air, Harding said he is “cautiously concerned” as the airline is untested in the Pierre market, but added that the city will “work with them as best we can to provide safe, dependable service.”
Also apparently concerned was U.S. Sen. John Thune, who tweeted Friday afternoon that he was meeting with Watertown city officials over the matter.
”This DOT action is a bombshell for South Dakotans & local businesses in these communities,” Thune tweeted. “DOT will be hearing from my office & community leaders to discuss our concerns.”
Under the USDOT order, SkyWest flights will continue through May 31, the last day before Denver Air takes over. Pierre Regional Airport manager Cameron Howard said passengers who’ve booked Pierre flights past June 1 should expect guidance regarding re-accommodations coming from both SkyWest and Denver Air in the coming weeks.
