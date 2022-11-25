The federal government is shopping for air carriers to serve Pierre Regional Airport.
Every two years, the U.S. Department of Transportation asks airlines to submit proposals to provide the government-subsidized service.
Denver Air Connection has provided the service in Pierre since July 1, 2021. Its contract expires in June. The airline offers 12 nonstop roundtrip flights per week between Pierre and Denver on its 50-seat planes.
“We are considering a bid at this time,” Jon Coleman, director of business development and a pilot for Denver Air, said on Friday. “If we do participate in the bid and submit one, it will be competitive.”
SkyWest, which previously served Pierre in the subsidy program and remained on after July 1, 2021, for six months without government aid and losing the bid to Denver Air, is reviewing USDOT’s request for proposals.
“We are aware that the Department of Transportation has requested proposals for carriers who are interested in providing air service at Pierre Regional Airport,” the company said in a written statement. “We will make a decision about submitting a bid prior to the deadline next month.”
During Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, Pierre City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga reported that airlines need to present proposals to USDOT by Dec. 19.
“At this point, I would anticipate that Denver Air plans to submit a proposal,” Huizenga told the commission. “I would be surprised if they didn’t. They are here and happy flying the Pierre-Denver route “
The city commission’s liaison to the airport, he said Pierre is “pretty happy” with the service.
“They’ve done a good job,” Huizenga said.
Coleman added that Pierre has been “great for us.”
We’ve had a wonderful partnership,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence in the market, your city leadership, and Airport Manager Cameron (Howard) does a fantastic job.”
During this process two years ago, the city supported SkyWest’s application over Denver Air. SkyWest remained on until December 2021.
“If you look at the fall of 2021 hunting season, we had four flights a day during hunting season,” Huizenga said.
He believes Denver Air and SkyWest offer a safe and reliable service for Pierre.
“We are in the beginning of the process,” Huizenga said. “We will be given the opportunity to weigh in. We’ve been in this position before.”
From January through October, 13,202 passengers have flown from Pierre Regional Airport, according to statistics shared by city communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp. July was the best month with 1,607 passengers and October and June followed with 1,508 passengers for each month.
Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107
Assistant Editor
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
