U.S. Sen. John Thune told the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday that how the U.S. Department of Transportation deals with calls to rebid the Pierre-Watertown Essential Air Service contract could affect whether he votes for or against the nomination of Annie Petsonk to be Assistant Secretary of Transportation for Aviation and International Affairs.
The DOT awarded the Pierre-Watertown EAS contract to Denver Air Connection on April 13, saying it could not “reasonably justify” the cost of choosing Pierre’s recommended option, which would have previous contract holder SkyWest Airlines connect both Pierre and Watertown to Denver International Airport and Chicago O’Hare. After calls for a rebid went unanswered, SkyWest announced in early June that it would continue flying out of Pierre and Watertown at-risk.
“These are communities that have experienced disruptions in their air service before and now as the pandemic proceeds, the communities are concerned the DOT decision will result in new disruptions and harm their recovery,” Thune, R-S.D., said about Pierre and Watertown on Wednesday. “For that reason, the communities submitted petitions for reconsideration of the order of the DOT nearly four months ago. I share the communities’ concern, and I’ve spoken with Ms. Petsonk in her current capacity and Secretary (Pete) Buttigieg several times. I’ve also sent two letters with the South Dakota congressional delegation urging DOT to thoroughly consider the petitions for reconsideration submitted by these communities and subsequently issue a new request for proposals.”
Petsonk is currently Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs in the DOT’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs.
Thune went on to say that he is “certainly confused” by the DOT decision, which he said “appears to contradict past department policy.” He also noted that the DOT’s October 2020 request for bids for the Pierre-Watertown EAS contract came in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. SkyWest previously asserted that future air traffic was “difficult to forecast” during the bid cycle, well before COVID-19 vaccines were available to the general public.
“Reconsidering these bids during a time where air travel has substantially recovered seems appropriate in order to truly assess the costs incurred and the true subsidy required to operate these routes,” Thune said. “I’m also concerned, Madam Chair, by the Department’s silence on the matter. While I appreciate responses to my inquiries, nearly four months after the community petitions were submitted, the Department has declined to provide a formal response to the communities, the congressional delegation, or any other stakeholders who have since submitted letters to the docket. I urge the Department to formally respond to the cities as soon as possible as the uncertainty is causing problems on its own.”
Thune concluded his comments by noting that he plans to oppose Petsonk’s nomination “until this situation is resolved.”
The Capital Journal reached out to Thune’s office regarding what past departmental policy had been contradicted and what problems the “uncertainty” has caused at Pierre and Watertown. Thune’s office didn’t provide a comment on the record.
Committee Ranking Member Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said Thune has “a very real concern” on his hands during the hearing.
“It seems extraordinary and out of the mainstream for the government to have made the decision they did,” Wicker said. “I expect there will be further discussions between Sen. Thune and the nominee and I wouldn’t be surprised if a hold were placed on this and I think there’s a lot more that may be said about this matter before the nominee comes to a final vote before the Senate.”
Passenger traffic at Pierre Regional Airport has risen each month throughout 2021 so far, including a 34.7 percent June-to-July increase to 1,924 passengers last month.
