Pierre Mayor Steve Harding brought a boat to the City Commission meeting on Tuesday.
It was a model of what will be the USS Pierre in a few years, according to plans by the U.S. Navy.
It was first announced in February 2019 by then Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer.
“The citizens of Pierre and the entire state of South Dakota have a great history of service in the Navy and Marine Corps team, and that legacy will live on in the future USS Pierre,” Spencer said at the time.
It will be an Independence class “Littoral Combat Ship,” with its own number — LCS 38 — for fighting in waters near the shore, although it could sail across the ocean if it had to, Harding said.
“I’m an Army guy,” said Harding, who retired as a colonel in the South Dakota Army National Guard after 34 years of service. His day job is deputy secretary of the state’s Department of the Military. And he’s learned to appreciate the Navy and especially what it means to name a ship after a city or a state, he said.
A few years ago, the Navy named a submarine the USS South Dakota and Harding was part of a community committee that helped bring crew members in and show them around Pierre and Fort Pierre.
The USS Pierre, which will cost $400 million to $500 million, will be for the entire state, not just Pierre, Harding said.
And it will take about $200,000 in locally raised funds to help make the Navy feel welcome here and promote the new ship as it is built and sent off into duty within a few years, Harding said.
“This kind of ship can’t be built in a year,” Harding said as he outlined the schedule.
The ship will be built in Mobile, Alabama, by Austal USA, beginning perhaps next year.
The keel of the ship will be laid in the spring of 2022, it will be christened in the spring of 2023 and commissioned in the summer of 2024, Harding said. Those dates will be opportunities for people from Pierre and Fort Pierre and the entire state to go to Mobile, Harding said.
The ship will be 419 feet long, 109 feet across the beam, needs only 14 feet of water to float this boat. The gas turbines, diesel and water jet propulsion will push it to 40 knots or about 46 mph, with a “sprint” speed of 54 mph and give it a range of 4,900 miles.
It will have a crew of about 40, including eight officers and 32 enlisted, plus up to 35 or more for a “mission crew,” according to Harding. It also will have room to house two Sikorski Seahawk helicopters which can be folded up some.
Its arms include missiles, 57-mm cannons, four “rapid bloom chaff launchers,” and four .50-caliber machine guns, two in aft, two forward.
Kansas City and Oakland have similar ships and Mobile itself had the USS Mobile delivered just weeks ago.
This is the second Navy vessel named for Pierre, Harding said. During World War II, the USS Pierre was built as a anti-submarine craft that was decommissioned in 1958 and sold to the Indonesian Navy, he said.
Harding said he had appointed several people from Pierre and Fort Pierre to a committee.
“We need everyone involved,” he said. He’s already met with American Legion members to talk about raising funds and other support.
Gov. Kristi Noem included $100,000 for the local promotion of the USS Pierre in her 2020 budget released this week, Harding said.
City Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff with a slight smile told Harding the important thing will be to make sure everyone calls the impressive new ship the “USS PEER,” and not the “USS PEE-AIR.”
No word yet of the littoral waters it will ply could include the Missouri River for a visit to its namesake city with a portage or two.
