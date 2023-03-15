The LaBarge Park tennis courts will be receiving an upgrade this summer, which will be funded by a grant from the United States Tennis Association, according to a news release.
The $12,500 grant was accepted by the Pierre City Commission during their Tuesday meeting.
The USTA grant money will be combined with $6,000 from the Pierre School District, $2,000 from the Pierre Tennis Association and $7,500 from the City of Pierre to repair and resurface two tennis courts at LaBarge Park.
“This is just one example of the many partnerships we have throughout the community that make quality-of-life improvements possible,” said Mayor Steve Harding in the release. “This is a great project with great partners.”
As part of the USTA grant, the City will also receive start-to-finish project management assistance from the USTA, the release states.
“We are committed to supporting the enhancement and construction of tennis facilities in communities across the country,” said Craig Morris, Chief Executive, Community Tennis, USTA.
“Investing in the development of tennis facilities nationwide, not only fulfills the USTA’s mission of growing the sport of tennis, but also provides the opportunity to enjoy lifelong healthy activity through tennis for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.”
The work is expected to take about two weeks and be complete by the end of June.
The city and maintains 10 outdoor tennis courts, two at LaBarge Park and eight at Griffin Park.
The courts are open to the public and used by the Pierre High School Tennis Team for practice and competitive play.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.