VA renews $600,000 transportation grant for Fort Pierre American Legion Post 20

The U.S. Veterans Health Administration has awarded $600,000 Highly Rural Transportation Grant to American Legion Post 20 in Fort Pierre. This grant will continue to allow qualified veterans and a caregiver roundtrip transportation to VA medical appointments at no charge.
The grant states a highly rural county has seven or fewer residents per square mile. Currently there are 34 highly rural counties of South Dakota’s 66 counties. The program started five years ago with just Stanley County.
Stanley County American Legion Post 20, a qualified Veteran Service Organization, is the grant awardee and administrator. For the transportation part of the grant, Post 20 is partnered with River Cities Public Transit of Pierre, and Prairie Hills Transit of Spearfish. Trips go to appointments in Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Pierre, and other medical locations, including the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
“We couldn’t provide the rides without Post 20 obtaining the grant, and the grant wouldn’t be successful without RCPT and PHT performing the rides. So it’s kind of a ‘hand in glove’ relationship,” said Jess Marlow, River Cities Public Transit.
How much was this grant? “The Fiscal Year 2021 grant is valued at $600,000, one of the largest awards in the United States,” said Marlow.
About how many veterans and their caregivers take advantage of this program per year? “That varies each year, however during FY20, we performed over 1,000 trips for South Dakotan Veterans to Veteran Administration authorized medical appointments throughout the state,” said Marlow.
What is the connection between Post 20 and the transit system in Spearfish? “As the grantee, Post 20 has entered into agreements with River Cities Public Transit and Prairie Hills Transit in Spearfish to provide transportation to Veterans living in qualified counties. Prairie Hills Transit covers extreme western counties in South Dakota and many eastern counties in Wyoming,” said Marlow.
Does the grant begin January 1, 2021? “No, it runs on the Federal fiscal year and began on 10/1/20 ending on 9/30/21. A new application will be submitted prior to the end of the current fiscal year in an effort to keep the program running. The longer the program goes, the more Veterans become aware of it and take advantage of this benefit,” said Marlow.
Anything else you can add? “Rural Veterans Transportation Barriers are real. Of the approximately 3 million rural veterans enrolled in the VA health care system:
56% are age 65 or older
41% have service-related disabilities
39% earned less than $26,000 annually (FY 2013)
“Often one or more of these factors impacts the veteran’s ability to travel to health care appointments. Veterans with an injury-related mental health condition, such as traumatic brain injury, are another group for whom transportation to health care services may be problematic,” said Marlow.
“The qualified veteran sets up a Veterans Affairs authorized appointment, then calls the transit system to schedule transportation, and the transit calls Veterans Affairs to confirm the medical appointment,” said Eugene Collett, finance officer and adjutant for Post 20. ”It has to be the Veteran coming forward in scheduling an appointment and the transportation. We can help them if they want us to. At the end of the quarter the transit systems send me trip information and an invoice for services provided. I then review trip information, request funds from Veterans Affairs to cover trip costs, and send funds to the transit systems. A qualified veteran’s home address must be from one of the highly rural counties being served and be on active duty or honorably discharged. With the latest definition of a veteran, this includes all those who have served since the Vietnam War. Please check with your Veterans Service Office for confirmation.”
“The Veteran calls the transit system, the transit calls Veteran Affairs to confirm the medical appointment,” Collett said. ”Then, I forward the transit request and the accounting to the Veterans Affairs on the federal level. It has to be the Veteran coming forward in scheduling an appointment and the transportation. We can help them if they want us to.”
“This has been a tremendous program for South Dakota Veterans,” said Ron Baumgart, executive director River Cities Public Transit. “We are honored to be in partnership with Stanley County Post 20 to offer Veterans living in qualifying counties access to their VA doctors’ appointments. These funds from the VA will make a tremendous impact on providing better health outcomes for rural Veterans.”
“It is humbling for our company to be able to provide this amazing opportunity for veterans in highly rural counties,” said Barb Cline, executive director Prairie Hills Transit. “Stanley County Post 20 has enabled us to make a difference in the lives of veterans every single day. This funding award couldn’t have come at a better time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.