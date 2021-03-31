The South Dakota Department of Health announced Wednesday that the state will move into phase 2 of its COVID vaccination plan on Monday. Under phase 2, COVID vaccines will be available to any state resident age 16 or older.
“Without a doubt, this is testament to the hard work and dedication of our frontline workers, our healthcare and pharmacy partners and the staff at the Department of Health. I encourage all South Dakotans to schedule their vaccination today," said South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon in a press release.
Forty-three percent of South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
