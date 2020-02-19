The Pierre Senior Center celebrated an early Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 13, with dignitaries and music.
According to Sandra Kangas, the weather didn’t keep many members and guests home, as there were almost 70 in attendance.
As Doris Coder said, “We’re tough.” Coder was one of the members 90-years-and-over who were honored as royalty for the day. Each royalty member sat at a decorated head table and received a rose, box of candy and certificate of thanks. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding stopped by to thank them for their contributions to the center and to the community.
This week’s entertainment was Brian Oakland who sang to the honorees, other members and guests. The songs included “Love Boat,” “Could I Have This Dance,” “I Love You,” “I Do,” “You Had Me From Hello,” and “The Way You Look Tonight.” It was the fourth year that Oakland provided music on Valentine’s Day.
Board member Kay Moore organized the event and wrote a note that was printed and given to the Senior Royalty which read, “We here at the Senior Center want to take this time to honor you for all you have done over the years to make our homes, our communities, our churches and our country a better place in which to live. You may have raised a family, worn the uniform of our country, taught our youngsters in school or worked at a job, and you must have survived the dirty thirties. Through all of these happenings you gained wisdom and knowledge that you have passed on to the generations that followed. We thank you and give you honor for all you have done. May God bless you richly with his favor.”
