The Pierre Post 8 baseball team took to the road for a doubleheader against Brandon Valley Post 131 in Brandon Valley on Tuesday. The teams split the two games.
Game one was tied 1-1 going into the fifth inning. Brandon Valley broke the tie when Logan Kelling hit a two-run single. They would not give up that lead en route to a 7-1 victory. Kelling was the hitting star for Brandon Valley. He had two hits, two runs and four runs batted in.
Michael Chevalier pitched Brandon Valley to victory. He surrendered one run on six hits over seven innings, striking out five.
Bennett Dean took the loss for Post 8. He allowed five hits and four runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out one.
Game two was the definition of a pitcher’s dual where one run can make a difference. That was indeed the case. Post 8’s Jayden Wiebe scored on a Cade Hinkle single in the first inning for the game’s lone run. Post 8 went on to win 1-0.
Jack Van Camp was the winning pitcher for Post 8. He surrendered zero runs on three hits over seven innings, striking out ten and walking one.
Logan Kelling took the loss for Brandon Valley. He went seven innings, allowing one run on eight hits and striking out four.
Post 8 (18-12) will next see action in a doubleheader against Mitchell Post 18 (12-17) at Cadwell Park in Mitchell on Friday. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
