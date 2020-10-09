VanAsh elected onto Dakota Credit Union Association board
The Dakota Credit Union Association conducted its annual meeting on October 6, 2020, in Sioux Falls. The highlight of the meeting was the election of board members.

A DCUA release stated that the board is made up of seven members consisting of three South Dakota division members and three North Dakota division members, and one multi-state at-large position.

Dawn VanAsh was elected to be the new DCUA board member representing S.D. Division B and will be the DLSC 2nd vice chair. She has been involved with credit unions for more than 30 years. Starting as a teller, she was promoted to several roles including loan officer and assistant manager, prior to becoming chief executive officer of Oahe Federal Credit Union in Pierre. A S.D. native, she is a graduate of Credit Union National Association Management School. Her previous work experience included retail sales and working for the State of South Dakota.

