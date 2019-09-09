The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting two confirmed cases of vaping related illness among residents aged 20-24 years. South Dakota joins 33 states who have reported cases of severe respiratory illness from e-cigarettes.
Patients typically experienced respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain, and may also experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, or fatigue.
“We will work with patients and healthcare providers to collect information to inform the national outbreak investigation and help CDC identify the cause of these illnesses,” said Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals consider not using e-cigarette products while the investigation is ongoing. People who do use e-cigarette products should monitor themselves for symptoms and promptly seek medical attention for any health concerns.
Regardless of the ongoing investigation, people who use e-cigarette products should not buy these products off the street and should not modify e-cigarette products or add any substances that are not intended by the manufacturer, such as illicit THC products. E-cigarette products should never be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products.
The South Dakota QuitLine offers free coaching to quit tobacco and vaping product use. South Dakotans can enroll in the program by calling 1.866.SD QUITS or by visiting SDQuitLine.com.
To learn more about the national investigation visit CDC’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.