A driver backed their vehicle into the front of The Alley Exchange on Pierre Street early Tuesday afternoon, shattering one of the shop's front windows and damaging their vehicle's back bumper.
The Pierre Police Department could not immediately respond for comment on the incident Tuesday. No other information is available.
