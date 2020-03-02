Venhuizen new chief of staff for governor

Governor Kristi Noem has named Tony Venhuizen as her new chief of staff. Venhuizen, who has been working with the governor’s office on a temporary basis since January, will leave his private law practice to rejoin state government.
Venhuizen served in senior roles in the administration of Governor Dennis Daugaard, including more than four years as chief of staff, and previously served as a senior advisor to Noem. He was appointed by Governor Mike Rounds to the South Dakota Board of Regents, serving for five years, and he has worked on the last three gubernatorial transitions.
Venhuizen is an Armour native. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history and political science from South Dakota State University, and his law degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law. Venhuizen and his family live in Sioux Falls.
