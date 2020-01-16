Out of the $532,000 renovation costs for the Verendrye Museum, $447,000 has been raised through Museum and City of Fort Pierre investments, a Museum loan, grants and personal donations.
The Museum will be holding its annual meeting and membership drive on Saturday, Jan. 25, to begin the process of raising $85,000 to finish the project. Donations, though, can be given throughout the year.
“In 2018, the City of Fort Pierre began major, costly renovations to upgrade the 1930s building,” said Deb Schiefelbein, vice president. “The building previously was not heated or cooled, which can be detrimental to the archival items. In partnering with the City of Fort Pierre, the Verendrye Museum Board of Directors has invested in the upgrades with heating & cooling, electrical, hot water plumbing, windows, interior renovation, and proper displays. The archival items will need to be cleaned and maintained. The Verendrye Board will continue to hold fundraisers to raise funds for the growing needs of the museum to preserve the area’s history and culture.”
The meeting and membership drive is open to the public at the Fort Pierre Senior Center. The complimentary social starts at 5 p.m., and continues with a dinner at 6 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m.. Dinner is included with membership. Membership forms are available at the Log Cabin Visitor Center in Fort Pierre or on the Verendrye Museum website at: www.verendryemuseum.com.
