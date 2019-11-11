Today, Nov. 11, is Veteran’s Day, and in South Dakota there are more veterans per capita than the national average. The nation’s average is 6 percent, in South Dakota, it is over 7 percent. In a state of less than 1 million, that says a lot.

Inside the T.F. Riggs High School theater, in Pierre, there was a Veteran’s Day concert and assembly for the public and students alike. The balcony was filled with students. Some people were relegated to the floor in the corners, because finding a space was a small miracle. On the floor level, most all of the seats were filled with students, the public and veterans.

191112-news-vetsdayconcert_outbund 191112-news-vetsdayconcert_outbund 1.jpg
Buy Now

Veteran’s Day guest speaker retired Colonel Ted Spencer, American Legion Post 8 Commander, tells about what it means to be a veteran, at a Veteran’s Day concert at T.F. Riggs High School.

The students in the balcony were silent, it seemed with respect, for the music by the Capital City Band, their own concert choir, the master of ceremonies Glynis Collier of the American Legion Post 8 and guest speaker for the day, the commander of the American Legion Post 8, here in Pierre, Colonel (retired) Ted Spencer.

191112-news-vetsdayconcert_outbund 191112-news-vetsdayconcert_outbund 2.jpg
Buy Now

The Capital City Band performs a Veteran’s Day concert at T.F. Riggs High School.

There was an art presentation of local citizens who served in the military, with slides of their work and excerpts from their stories quoted out of the Capital Journal from days, it would seem long past, but not forgotten.

What does it mean to you to be a veteran? Guest Speaker of the day, retired Colonel Ted Spencer (27 years) said, “It was a real honor. I think it’s important to always honor our veterans. Not only for what they have done in the past, but what they continue to do today for our local communities, our state and our nation. They do so much. It’s a privilege to work alongside them and be part of the service they provide every day. Day in and day out. The people I served with. It’s just an incredible group of people. Before and since then, I haven’t met such a wonderful group of people whom I got so serve with. Their patriotism, their dedication to the mission and just their values. It uplifts you serving alongside people like that. In wartime especially.”

Navy Seaman Apprentice Ken Newling said “I’m can say I proudly served my county. Keep people safe. Keep you guys and hippies (safe).”

Retired Army Chaplain Colonel Joseph Holhauser (26 years) said, “It’s a great honor. It’s a privilege. It was a great opportunity for me to do good things. It’s been good.” “They call me reverend Joe now,” he added; he is a reverend at a local church in Pierre.

Retired Marine Corporal Ed Hemmelman said, “I served in Korea. I’d have to think about that. I guess I’d have to say it makes me proud I served.” Hemmelman points out, making CPL in the Marines Corps is a mighty task. Becoming non-commissioned officer in the Marines is a big deal. It means the leader now is responsible for the lives of others.

Retired Army Private First Class Gene Stampe said, “Well I am glad I was. I really don’t have much to say.”

Not everyone serves directly. Some give up their loved ones on loan to the military branches. Those people honor veterans as family members, like Lois Kundson with a husband and son who served. Knudson’s son was in the Army stationed in Korea and her husband served in Vietnam. “It’s an honor,” Knudson said. “It’s an honor to be related to a veteran.”

Tags

Load comments