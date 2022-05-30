While it wasn’t a packed house at T.F. Riggs High School during the Memorial Day service on Monday, there was no shortage of support from the more than 300 people who came to honor those who died in service to the United States.
American Legion Post 8’s LeRoy Madsen said Memorial Day services are important because service members put their lives in danger with no expectations other than doing their jobs.
During the service, Vietnam War and Battle of Khe Sanh veteran Ken Korkow talked to the audience about his time in the U.S. Marine Corps and dealing with the memories both for himself and helping other veterans doing the same.
John Moisan introduced Korkow and noted that about 2,000 people received the country’s second highest medal — the Distinguished Service Cross — during the Vietnam War, with more than 450 Navy Cross medals going to the Navy and Marines.
“Our guest speaker today was one of those people,” Moisan told the crowd. “Ken Korkow is credited with taking his platoon — from around 30-40 men — and going into battle against a battalion of North Vietnamese soldiers. And for those of you not familiar with Khe Sanh, it was one of the worst battles in Vietnam, where they received somewhere between 2,000-3,000 rounds of incoming artillery a day. They were completely surrounded by North Vietnamese artillery. And Ken Korkow was part of that.”
The battle at Khe Sanh began on Jan. 21, 1968, with the North Vietnamese artillery attack destroying 90 percent of the American base’s artillery and mortar rounds. The battle lasted 77 days.
Korkow told the audience that the Marines taught him how to kill, but he added that they didn’t teach him how to process the emotions from taking lives or seeing those around him die.
“They didn’t teach us how to take command and control in the field and then leave that behind when you become a husband — when you become a family,” he said. “They didn’t teach us that. So many people have come out of the military, medicating the pain in different ways. Everybody has pain, and everyone medicates in different ways. Some by being super busy.”
Korkow noted a Wall Street Journal article that talked about Vietnam veterans who left the service, raised families, retired and eventually found themselves empty nesters with old memories from the war coming back to haunt them.
He pointed out that today, Iraq and Afghanistan veterans might be in a similar position, keeping busy and eventually coming back to their time in service once they retire and slow down.
“I’m going to ask you to be a part of the solution,” he told the audience. “And that’s the best way to honor those who have gone before. I’m going to ask you to be a part of the solution.”
Korkow pointed to his faith as a source of healing to the pain.
“I don’t care how old or young you are, weak, strong,” he said. “They told me I have Agent Orange and Parkinson’s. But what’s fascinating — the weaker I get, the more I see God do. And I want to invite you to that adventure.”
After the service, Korkow found that the only thing that could help the country’s next wave of veterans dealing with Iraq and Afghanistan is finding faith in Jesus.
“Well, the suicide rate is underreported, and the tragedy that happens just from collateral damage is underreported,” he said. “That’s pretty obvious when you read the paper and you see what’s going on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.