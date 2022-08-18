Participating in a South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs awards presentation are Pierre Elks Lodge member Janet Beck; left, Jeri Smith, Audry Ricketts and Greg Whitlock, all with SDDVA; and Elks member Sheila Carpenter. Smith and Ricketts also belong to the Elks.
South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs
South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Greg Whitlock, left, presents Pierre's Jeri Smith with the Outstanding Leader, Mentor and Advocate of the Year Award.
Pierre Elks Lodge 1953 has been named the 2022 South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Partner of the Year.
In addition, Veterans Affairs Executive Assistant Jeri Smith of Pierre received the agency's Outstanding Leader, Mentor and Advocate of the Year Award.
Veterans affairs on Monday recognized the lodge and Smith during its annual benefit conference in Pierre.
“Pierre Elks Lodge 1953 has a legacy of dedication, commitment and building partnerships within their community and within the state,” SDDVA Secretary Greg Whitlock said.
For more than 30 years, the lodge and its community partners have coordinated a community-wide holiday gift giving program for veterans. The lodge also supports the VA Black Hills Health Care System Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Pierre, hosts an annual Flag Day program and provides assistance to homeless veterans.
Elks member Sheila Carpenter, a veterans service claim assistant for 1,400 former military personnel in Hughes, Stanley and Scully counties, was pleased with the recognition.
"A lot of Elks programs are for veterans and children," Carpenter said. "The Elks have been a great partner with my office and have really helped with a lot of funding."
When the Elks asked her what veterans could use, she indicated programs for the homeless and veterans in crisis.
SDDVA in 2019 awarded Carpenter the Outstanding Leader, Mentor and Advocate of the Year.
Smith joined the SDDVA in Pierre in 2015. She manages its bonus, military funeral honor reimbursement and headstone setting fee reimbursement programs, and provides accounting services for the department.
"I was surprised, but very grateful," Smith, who joined the Elks in 2016, said. "It kind of took me off guard."
Whitlock commended Smith for her sense of pride in assisting veterans, her reliability, ethics, teamwork and passion.
