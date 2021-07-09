The Flaming Fountain Memorial is a unique yet uncomplicated work of public art — a constantly flowing fountain from an artesian well topped with a natural gas flame lit in the early 1900s in “perpetual tribute” to lives lost in service.
The fountain may look perfectly functional today, other than lack of a flame, but according to Ken Rausch of Vietnam Era Veterans Association, a Pierre and Fort Pierre-based veteran’s organization, damage over time is an issue. And the price tag is significant.
“Estimating roughly about $3 million to really fix it all up and everything,” Rausch told the Capital Journal. “Every veteran wants to see this all cleaned up and going again because it always had — I’ve been here 45 years — it always had the flow of the fountain and there’s even a veteran who had his ashes sprinkled around there. So it’s meaningful to all the veterans to get back to the Flaming Fountain to the way it used to be, back 40 years ago or so.”
VEVA’s awareness of problems with the fountain started with a 2015 service project in which the organization agreed to clean up the various memorial sites located on the northwestern shore of Capitol Lake for Memorial Day.
“In 2015, VEVA discovered MAJOR problems with the ‘Flaming Fountain’ which included decreased water flow, decreased natural gas release, unusual debris (sand, gravel, stones, and pieces of cast iron) and an eroded area directly beneath the outlet of the well box,” a May 31 press release from the organization read.
“When the pipe is gone, the hole gets bigger, your water pressure goes down and the gas dissipates out into this bigger hole and probably some of it out into the adjacent soil,” VEVA’s John Moisan said. “That’s why we have the situation we have.”
And Rausch is hoping the group can raise enough awareness to turn the tide on the fountain’s deteriorating condition.
“That’s why we were proactive in sending out these letters to the newspapers, the radio stations, the Legion members, the VFW members, all the veteran’s organizations, and the legislators so that they can be proactive and hopefully take care of this,” Rausch said.
Per an assessment from Weatherford International, the cast iron well casing was “substantially gone” by the time they checked it, the well hole had eroded to significantly larger than its original size and the water and gas outlet had become blocked below the surface.
A spokesman from Gov. Kristi Noem’s office told the Capital Journal the State Legislature passed a bill in 2019 that required a minimum of $60,000 in fundraising to start the study, with an eventual goal of $200,000. But he said work on the study wouldn’t begin until at least $60,000 was raised and to the office’s knowledge, no money has been raised yet.
The spokesman said a request was made to the School of Mines and Technology to do an evaluation as a class project. He said the class recommended three options — do nothing, cap the well and drill a new one or drill the existing pipe and recase it.
Noem’s spokesman said, “Our ability to proceed further with any work related to the fountain depends on the outcome of the fundraising efforts.”
Rausch said VEVA has about 60 members in Pierre and Fort Pierre.
A request for comment about the maintenance of the Flaming Fountain Memorial from the South Dakota Department of Tourism went unanswered Friday.
