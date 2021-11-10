Veterans Day: A chance to stop, listen

Veterans Day isn’t just a moment to say thank you to those who serve or have served in the nation’s armed forces. It’s also an opportunity for veterans to share their past experiences with those willing to stop and listen.
And the act of sharing their memories can be a cathartic process for many who have kept those experiences to themselves long after taking off the uniform.
Sitting in his living room, retired T.F. Riggs industrial arts teacher — retired in 2003, and again in 2010 after returning — and U.S. Army veteran Pat Hoing said memories from Vietnam didn’t often surface while he was still working and raising a family. But he found retirement left him with more time to reflect on his tour that began in 1967 and ended just after the Tet Offensive.
“When I was teaching, it would surface, you know, and it would go,” Hoing said. “There weren’t that many of us who were teaching that were in Vietnam — there was only like three of us at the time. You’d have days when it would be hard, and you’d have days when everything was OK.”
Hoing’s service began with a draft notice in August 1966. He said it wasn’t unexpected and volunteered to go a month early in the hopes that a friend scheduled to receive his draft notice would have an extra month to get married before leaving for basic training. It worked, and his friend married his fiancee before receiving his draft notice.
Hoing’s Vietnam
After completing his training, Hoing went to Vietnam in February 1967 and spent the next year with E Company, 3/7 Infantry, 199th Light Infantry Brigade. Then amid active combat, Hoing’s tour came to an abrupt end — but only temporarily.
“I came in from an ambush out in the boonies, and a helicopter picked me up,” he said. “And my captain came over and said, ‘Hoing, that’s your chopper, you’re leaving. You’re time’s up.’”
The helicopter took Hoing straight from combat to the airplane. He remembered having to turn around while boarding after realizing he still had four grenades on him.
Soldiers returning home from Vietnam typically cleaned up and wore their more formal tan uniforms, but Hoing didn’t get the opportunity, having left active combat less than two hours before.
“I got on the plane, and I stank,” he said. “You know I hadn’t had any kind of a shower or bath or anything for two, three weeks. So you are not the most clean person. Everybody else was all in nice clean suntans. They had nice clean skin on them and everything. Then here I came, and nobody would sit next to me.”
But Hoing would spend four more days in the country due to the Tet Offensive beginning as he was preparing to leave.
“Actually, I was on the plane and rockets started going across the end of the runway, and we ended up pulling back into the hangar,” Hoing said. “And everyone was told to go back to their units. So, my XO that had taken me to the plane, he picked me up, and we went back over to our brigade-battalion headquarters. I spent four more days doing guard duty and other stuff while the whole country erupted.”
Hoing doesn’t know for sure if the rockets hit any of the planes, but he said the attack destroyed the guard emplacements at the end of the runway.
“Echo Company was called into the racetrack in Saigon, and that was a big deal,” Hoing said. “They went in there, and the Viet Cong and the North Vietnamese had taken over the racetrack, and we went in and moved them out. And then we left, and they came back in again. We had to go in and take them out again — remove them again.”
As the Tet Offensive continued, Hoing was still in the process of leaving after completing his tour. Unlike his first attempt to go home, this time, Hoing had a chance to clean up before getting on the plane.
“I got a shower, got a haircut, you know, I got all dressed up,” he said. “The next time I left, I was pretty good. But yeah, it was something else.”
During Hoing’s tour, he and his company spent time in the Mekong Delta and near the Cambodian border, spending three-month periods in the field before returning for resupply.
“We had a lot of activity in the Delta just prior to Tet,” Hoing said. “We could tell something was going to happen because when we first got there, you didn’t really run into many Viet Cong units. Because they were usually just locals where you couldn’t tell the good guy from the bad guy.”
Hoing found it hard to help the Vietnamese people stuck between two forces, with the U.S. on one side and the Viet Cong and North Vietnam on the other.
“You can’t help people that we would go see in the daytime and at night, Charlie would come in and say if you accept their help, we’re going to kill you,” he said. “So you’d go back into that village a few weeks later to give them medical help or whatever and they would come in after you left and kill them all. You know the poor people were between a rock and a hard place.”
Hubbard’s Vietnam
On Saturday, veteran U.S. Air Force F-4 Phantom navigator Wade Hubbard found competing ideologies weren’t a significant part of many Vietnamese citizens’ lives he met during the war.
“A lot of the locals came and worked on base — carpenters and maids,” Hubbard said about his time at Phu Cat base in 1971. “They were just going on about their business — this was life. It became apparent to me that a lot of them were fairly well-educated, but a lot of them were just local peasants and so forth. And communism versus democracy, they didn’t really understand it that much or care that much. To them, government was whoever built the road that they could use to get to the village.”
He said that was about the depths of local politics, but some locals carried Viet Cong ideology, whether out of genuine belief or to make life easier when the VC came around.
During his 5.5 years in the Air Force, Hubbard completed 1,130 hours in a Phantom, with 900-950 combat hours. Much of that flight time was in JJ-269, the tail number on the plane Hubbard still fondly remembers.
Those combat missions included flights taking Hubbard into Hanoi.
“A lot of triple-A, surface-to-air missiles — it was said, and I think it was true at that time, that Hanoi was the most heavily defended air target in the history of air warfare. And, again, they had MIGs — -15s, -17s, I’m not sure about -15s, I can’t remember anymore, but -17, -19s and -21s.”
Hubbard and his pilot had a run-in with a MIG-21 during a mission over Hanoi on May 25, 1972.
“We were behind it, and our radar missiles didn’t work because our wing didn’t normally fly for air-to-air, so they didn’t check the missiles and so forth. We had heat-seeking missiles, and we got him with one of those.”
Hubbard’s Phantom, equipped with a gun, also ran through all of its ammo, firing at the enemy plane. Hubbard’s wingman also fired his cannon at the MIG.
“By this time, the two of us were on the east side of Hanoi in very, very low altitude and the rest of the force of bombers and F-4s... our main target had been west of Hanoi, so the rest of the strike force was done and headed home. And then there’s the two of us in the east.”
On top of now being alone, Hubbard’s wingman was low on fuel, so the two planes couldn’t stick around to see the MIG-21 crash, which left the Air Force recording it as a probable kill, not confirmed.
Purple Hearts
Both Hoing and Hubbard received Purple Hearts for wounds during their time in Vietnam.
Hubbard found the memories are still fresh in his mind, and there are times when he wonders how he managed to make it through his tour.
“I’ve got a list of people out in the garage of all the people who were killed during the year I was there, and that’s not to include the people who were wounded — just the people that were killed,” he said. “Hell, I was shot twice in one day in a firefight. There were 30 of us, and there was about 400 of them. And it was not fun. You know, it was just one of those deals where you want to survive. You run out of ammunition — I went through 1,200 rounds of M60 in 15 minutes. That’s a lot of damn ammunition.”
Hoing said they couldn’t get an ammunition resupply, leaving him to use an M-16 and ammunition from dead and wounded soldiers to continue the fight.
“It was just survival, period,” he said. “We walked right into the middle of a big bunker complex, oblivious to the fact that it was there. And those were hardcore Viet Cong and there was some North Vietnamese in that.”
For Hubbard, his Purple Heart came after his phantom took damage over eastern Cambodia during a later deployment at the war’s end. Hubbard took off from his airbase in Ubon, Thailand, for a mission during a U.S. attack on the Khmer Rouge in 1973.
Despite making it through numerous missions over Hanoi and North Vietnam, Hubbard said it wasn’t the shock you’d expect to get shot down for the first time during a mission outside the war.
“It could happen anywhere,” he said. “I was pretty calm there. I didn’t think they had anything. Well, they did. They had an anti-aircraft gun — that’s what knocked us down.”
Hubbard and his pilot didn’t realize their F-4 received a critical hit until systems began to fail.
“It hit right underneath the airplane in the worst possible place because it was right down where all the machinery is, and you’ve got hydraulic lines, fuel lines and everything else right down there,” he said. “So it tore a big hole under the airplane and set the right engine on fire.”
Hubbard and his pilot ended up ejecting, but not without some issues along the way. He said a malfunction prevented the pilot from ejecting. The pilot eventually got out of the plane but only after another malfunction — a switch opening the canopy that should have been disabled during flight — cracked the seal on the cockpit allowing the ejection sequence to continue.
As for Hubbard, he landed in a tree and waited for rescue. But his woes didn’t stop there.
Hubbard’s radio transmissions weren’t getting through to the aircraft overhead, and he began to worry he would have to travel on foot in unfriendly terrain.
As luck would have it, a lone aircraft was able to pick up his signal and relay it to rescue crews until Hubbard’s radio established a connection with the rest of the U.S. forces. Amazingly, that lone plane was Hubbard’s old friend, tail number JJ-269, which got him through all his combat missions a few years earlier.
“He said hang on, mom, we’re coming to get you,” Hubbard said, referring to his callsign, a play on Mother Hubbard. “There was one airplane in Southeast Asia that could hear me. Strange things happen.”
Remembering veterans
Army Veteran John Moisan served from 1969 to 1971 as a Signal Corps lieutenant in West Germany, 30 miles from the East German border.
Moisan didn’t stop serving his fellow service members after he took off his uniform. Moisan spent more than two decades overseeing memorials honoring veterans during his 35 years working for the state.
And there was no shortage of long days and nights for Moisan during that time, but to him, it was a labor of love, which helped him as much as his fellow veterans.
“I went to Germany and came back and got a job with the State of South Dakota as a graphic artist,” he said. “I watched North Vietnamese tanks go down the main street of Saigon in 1975 on the TV here in Fort Pierre. And I stood there and cried, and from that day on, I felt like I wasn’t a veteran. I felt like I should have been in Vietnam fighting. I had, I guess they call it, survivor’s guilt. I never really felt like a veteran.”
Moisan said he avoided conversations related to Vietnam and his time serving the nation after that moment. But that would eventually change through his work overseeing South Dakota’s memorials.
“All the hard work is beforehand, and the day of, you just kind of go around supervising, making sure everything is going good,” Moisan said. “And I was riding around in the golf cart making sure everyone was getting what they needed.”
While at an event for the World War II memorial after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Moisan said watching many of the older and disabled veterans near the Fighting Stallions Memorial fight to get up to salute the flag despite their mobility issues struck a chord with him.
“My mom was across the street, and I looked, and my mom was standing there saluting,” he said about his mother, then 80, who also served. “I thought, you know what, I really am a veteran. This experience made me realize I’m a veteran, and I’m going to say I’m one.”
Moisan found a calling, continuing to put in long hours working on other state memorials.
“They helped me as much as they did soldiers who were in combat,” he said about them.
He recalled a moment when a fellow veteran contacted him to tell just how much his work helped save him from going down the wrong path.
Moisan said a veteran called him in 2007 and said a trip to the state’s Vietnam memorial a year early gave him a chance to meet other veterans with shared experiences.
After finding himself in a downward spiral from his time in Vietnam, the veteran told Moisan he considered suicide.
“He said, ‘10 or 15,000 people who were just like me,” Moisan remembered the man say about being among fellow veterans.
After returning home, the veteran called the Veterans Affairs and got the help he needed, turning his life around from that point going forward.
“It’s pretty heavy,” Moisan said. “It makes what I did for the state government more valuable and my career really very special. I had the greatest job in the world. I was one of these guys who couldn’t wait to get to work in the morning and didn’t want to leave at night.”
