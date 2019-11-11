School in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area celebrated Veterans Day in similar fashion. Kennedy Elementary and Jefferson Elementary held their activities, while students at Buchanan Elementary School did the same.
Ryan Noyes, principal at Buchanan, spoke for 450 kids and for the staff, to about that many guests, “Happy Veterans Day to those veterans, past and present. We owe you our thanks and our freedom.”
A slide show was presented of photos of veterans who had some connection to the school: great grandfather to grown children of some of the staff. There were over a hundred veterans shown, while the students clapped in a steady, unison beat. The students say the national anthem, and “We are a Grateful Nation.”
Skits — all written by the students — were performed. One, about a military mother returning after being gone, ended with the moral of, “Don’t be mad at them, but be proud of them. They are probably the bravest people you know.”
Attending veterans stood, with one not able to, to take the microphone to say their names and a little about their military times. One told of his tiny high school graduating class having just five boys, and all five were in the military.
The program ended with the students first leading and then the audience joining in singing “God Bless America.”
The Veterans Day presentation at Stanley County High School was packed with audience members. The American Legion color guard presented the flags, flags that included those of the military branches. Among the many musical pieces, the kindergarten through second grade students sang “My Country til of Thee” and “This Land is Your Land.” Grades three through five sang “Fifty Stars” and “You’re a Grand Old Flag.” The middle school and high school chorus sang “For Spacious Skies.” Selected elementary students presented the poem “They Did Their Share.”
During the entire presentation, a silent slideshow was cast upon the wall, individually honoring those pictured and named. Each had some kind of connection to Stanley County schools.
As with many Veterans Day presentations, the Stanley County one included the playing of the theme-songs of the different military branches, while audience members who have been or still are in those branches stood for recognition. This presentation ended on a quiet, solemn aspect, as “Taps” were played from high up in the bleachers far above the crowd.
