Sperm in a fallopian tube. Coloured composition scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of human sperm travelling through a fallopian tube (oviduct) of a female. After ejaculation sperm may stay alive in the female reproductive tract for about 48 hours. At the beginning of their journey in the vagina the sperm number about 300 million but only a few thousand survive to reach the ampullary region of the two female fallopian tubes where fertilisation of an egg may occur. The inner walls of the fallopian tube contain simple columnar cells of two types: ciliated cells (pink, with hair-like cilia), and secretory cells (lilac).

Heather Vahdat has been advocating for male contraceptive options for nearly a decade, but she is the first to say it is a lonely space to occupy in the health science field.

Vahdat is the executive director of the Male Contraceptive Initiative, based in Durham, North Carolina, which has been working with a single donor to provide up to $1.5 million in grants per year for emerging male birth control technologies since 2017 — and that makes it the second largest funder of that type of research in the U.S., second only to the National Institutes of Health.

