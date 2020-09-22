Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he will announce his nominee to replace the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday at The White House in Washington, D.C.
Also, two key moderate GOP senators have now indicated they will support a Trump nominee who they consider qualified: U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, and U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.
“I have and will continue to support judicial nominees who will protect our Constitution, not legislate from the bench, and uphold the law. Should a qualified nominee who meets this criteria be put forward, I will vote to confirm,” Gardner announced late Monday.
Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee who is known for disagreeing with Trump on matters of conduct and policy, announced his intentions early Tuesday.
“The Constitution gives the resident the power to nominate and the Senate the authority to provide advice and consent on Supreme Court nominees. Accordingly, I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the president’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications,” Romney said.
Therefore, even with losing the votes of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, it appears the GOP has enough votes to confirm a Trump nominee. This also means that in his role as Majority Whip, U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., has convinced enough members of his party to replace Ginsburg with a Trump nominee during a presidential election year.
“Whomever (Trump) nominates, I am confident that she will be in the mode of the president’s other Supreme Court appointments – a nominee with a profound respect for the law and the Constitution,” Thune said Tuesday while speaking on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
“Someone who understands that the job of a Supreme Court justice – or any judge – is to interpret the law, not make the law. To call balls and strikes, not rewrite the rules of the game,” South Dakota’s senior U.S. Senator added.
Thune also said senators would not be intimidated by “threats” from Democrats.
“One thing I can say is that Republicans won’t be deterred from performing our constitutional role by Democrats’ undemocratic threats. We will work to fill this Supreme Court vacancy, and I look forward to receiving and reviewing the president’s nomination in the near future.”
