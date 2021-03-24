At the request of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed Monday, March 29, as “Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day.” It calls on all South Dakotans to recognize the courage, service, and sacrifice of the men and women who served during the Vietnam War.
According to the Department release, some personnel defended as ground troops in a combat capacity in-country, some were a mile off shore in a Navy ship providing fire support, some were air support. Others provided the necessary support roles in Vietnam, at nearby posts, and back in the States that are vital during a foreign engagement. All who served were affected in some way by their experience.
“More than 27,000 South Dakotans served valiantly under difficult circumstances during the Vietnam War. 210 South Dakotans made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Noem. “Through the establishment of an annual statewide Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day, South Dakotans can express their appreciation and honor the men and women who served during the Vietnam War by thanking them for their courage, devotion, and sacrifices.”
“Those who fought in Vietnam are part of us and part of our history,” said Greg Whitlock, Secretary of the S.D. Department of Veterans Affairs. “They performed with a steadfastness and valor that veterans of other wars salute, and they are forever in the ranks of that special number of Americans in every generation that the nation records as true patriots. Our Vietnam Veterans fought for freedom in a place where liberty was in danger.”
“On this special day, we encourage our fellow Americans to join us in remembering and honoring those who served during the Vietnam War with the gratitude and respect that they deserve,” said Whitlock.
