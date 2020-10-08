Six Vietnam War veterans from the Pierre/Fort Pierre area received commemorative lapel pins and challenge coins at the State Capitol’s Vietnam War Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 8.
The memorial, located at 500 E. Capitol Ave., had approximately two dozen attendees helping the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense, and the U.S. House of Representative honor the six men.
“Our country is the greatest country ever, but it is not perfect,” U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said. “One area in which we are not perfect is our lack of welcoming home our military, especially for the era of 1955-1975. A number of the veterans from this era, though often proud of their service, but do not really want the attention.”
Johnson said that such ceremonies are “also an opportunity for the country to get it right. We want to reach out and thank you for your service.”
Each attending veteran was introduced, and asked generally when, how, and where they served. Each was presented a commemorative lapel pin. On one side of the pin is an eagle representing strength, laurels representing integrity, a blue background representing the blue in the American flag, and the words “Vietnam War Veteran.” On the back side of the pin are the words “A grateful nation thanks and honors you - USA Vietnam War Commemoration.”
Each veteran was also presented a ‘challenge coin’ which on one side has the Great Seal of the State of South Dakota and on the other side has the Great Seal of the U.S. House of Representatives.
William "Bill" Marshall, Fort Pierre, served in the Army from 1966 to 1969 as a heavy equipment maintenance and operator for big machinery, such a bulldozers. Eight days after he got home from Vietnam, he married his sweetheart, Janette.
Bruce McIntire, Pierre, served in the Army from 1961 to 1964. He was stationed in Germany as a combat engineer.
Doug Jones, Pierre, said he was in the Air Force from 1972 to 1977. He flew ‘Starlifters’, primarily in southeast Asia.
- LeRoy Madsen, Pierre, worked as an MP (military police) from 1974 to 1977, mostly in Italy. He is currently the commander of American Legion Post 8 in Pierre.
Roger Templeton, Pierre, was in the Army starting in 1968. He stayed in the military into the Iraq War era.
- Lawrence Madsen, Gettysburg, was in the Army from 1964 to 1966, mostly in Korea and Thailand.
Johnson observed comparisons for how divided the nation was during the Vietnam War era to present day.
“That was a very divided time, not very different than right now," he said. "But now we have an understanding that service represented through these veterans is worthy of honor and gratitude.”
If members of the community would like to nominate an individual veteran to receive similar recognition, they can reach out to Chelsea Schull at 605-275-2868. The only requirement to be a part of such a ceremony is to have served during the Vietnam War era.
