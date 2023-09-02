For Violet Catches, a classroom is a place where languages dance in all sorts of combinations. The mix depends on the richly varied cultural backgrounds of the students she is teaching.

Catches, who serves as the bilingual teacher at the Pierre Indian Learning Center, is actually teaching three languages — and many variations — to students throughout the school. Sometimes she taps students’ own knowledge of languages spoken at home, and sometimes she presents something entirely new to them.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments