For Violet Catches, a classroom is a place where languages dance in all sorts of combinations. The mix depends on the richly varied cultural backgrounds of the students she is teaching.
Catches, who serves as the bilingual teacher at the Pierre Indian Learning Center, is actually teaching three languages — and many variations — to students throughout the school. Sometimes she taps students’ own knowledge of languages spoken at home, and sometimes she presents something entirely new to them.
The Pierre Indian Learning Center, as its website explains, “is an off-reservation boarding school for Native American children” from first through eighth grade. About 200 students attend each year, the website notes, and they come from fifteen tribes in North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.
Catches teaches the language of the Oceti Sakowin, which consists of Lakota, Dakota and Nakota, and she also teaches the languages of the Ojibwe nation and the Omaha nation. Depending on the mixture of students, she might teach multiple languages in a single class.
Brian Korber, principal of the Pierre Indian Learning Center, said the goal is for students to become familiar with, and even fluent in, their native languages.
“She’s working really, really hard on that,” Korber said of Catches.
Catches, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, has worked on language in and out of the classroom. She devised a Lakota orthography in a book called Txakini-Iya Wowapi that in 1997 received a copyright from the U.S. Copyright Office in the Library of Congress, in Washington, D.C. She produced it as part of her master’s degree in linguistics at the University of Colorado.
Catches teaches multiple languages to all the students, but she understands that not all of the students will master all three languages. They will focus on learning the language from their own culture.
One fundamental part of Catches’ language instruction, as she explained it, lies in teaching numbers. Reciting numbers allows students to formulate sounds and to connect what they are learning to a basic component of their lives.
“They understand that this is part of my life, that this is part of who I am,” she said, noting the way the numbers might spark students to make connections. She mentioned animals, colors and directions in the same light.
“I’ll teach them the directions, and there are stories that go with that,” she said.
Catches herself wrote and published one such story, called “A Giant Teepee in the Sky: Kxatiye Topa (A Sioux Grandmother's Children Story of Creation).” Alice Burgess illustrated the story.
Catches teaches students throughout the school, from grades one through eight, and she has noticed some differences in the ways they approach language depending on their ages.
“The younger students are more confident,” Catches said. “Even if they make a mistake, they’re still going to blurt out what they think.”
It’s the kind of willingness to speak — and to make mistakes — that can help students learn. Catches said the older students, beginning around fifth grade, tend to be more hesitant in class.
“I think their minds are transitioning then,” she said.
Catches also described the way students sometimes draw on their own familial knowledge.
“Some of them come from families that are fluent at home,” she said. “So sometimes when we’re doing things — say reading a book in Lakota — when we get done, the students will turn around and say something I didn’t teach them. Then they’ll say, ‘That’s what my grandma says.’ They already have some knowledge in the background. That’s really profound for them to have that.”
Catches reflected on the far-reaching importance of learning the languages.
“It keeps us from losing our languages — that’s the most important part,” she said
Catches also thought about how the students benefit personally.
“It helps them to develop their identity,” she said, adding that other details — such as the names of area reservations, along with “which band or clan they belong to” — sometimes remain unknown to them.
“All of that is related to identity,” she said.
Catches is also working with students at the Pierre Indian Learning Center outside the classroom. She is planning an after-school drum group that’s expanding this year to include children in grades six through eight, along with the younger students. She also is planning an activity focusing on traditional hand games for the middle school students.
Catches was born and raised on the Cheyenne River Reservation. Lakota was her first language, she explained, and the next language she learned was “Church Latin.” Catches grew up in the 1950s, and the Catholic Mass she attended was conducted in Latin.
“When we were put on the reservation we had to choose a church,” said Catches. “We had to become Christians.”
Catches said her grandmother chose Catholicism, and she recalled a priest who came to Reservation fluent in Lakota. The priest, she said, taught prayers and Christmas carols in Latin but could also explain them in Lakota.
Catches also recalled the rough lessons — lessons that included physical punishment — that she received in a school off the reservation. Those troubling experiences, she explained, have helped her to become more empathetic as a teacher. She thought about the way her students strive to learn their own languages just as she struggled, at least initially, to absorb what to her was a foreign language.
“They’re like me trying to learn English,” she said. “It helps me be more patient with them and understand the struggles they’re having.”
She also recalls realizing, as a young student, that her own language was in danger.
“At an early age, I made up my mind that for some reason they’re trying to make me forget my language,” she said. “I didn’t know why. I was very young, probably in first grade. And because of that, I promised myself that I’m not going to ever forget my language.”
She paused.
“And I didn’t,” she said. “In fact, I became a teacher.”
