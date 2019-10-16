Vitek of Watertown honored as new Spirit of Dakota winner

Jo Vitek, the former police chief in Watertown and a pioneer of numerous community, law enforcement and Christian outreach programs, was named the 33rd Spirit of Dakota winner Oct. 12.
The 2019 class of nominees included Mary Gates of Pierre; Mary Helen Wipf, Rhonda Kludt and Ruby McMillan Johannsen, all of Huron; Amber Hulse of Hot Springs; and Evelyn Blum of Aberdeen, in addition to Vitek.
This is the 33rd year that the Spirit of Dakota Award Society has chosen an outstanding woman who demonstrates leadership qualities and is respected and admired in her community and throughout the state. Hoyt said that the nominating letters are mailed to each of the selection committee members, with a scoring rubric. Each committee member scores each candidate, and the sheets are tallied by an independent party, with the award winner revealed at the banquet.
The award plaque is a framed bronze oval with a rendition of the nine-foot bronze “Spirit of Dakota” sculpture that stands outside the Huron Event Center.
Bryon Noem, First Gentleman of South Dakota, fulfilled the role filled by First Ladies in the past, in being a member of the Spirit of Dakota selection committee. He was introduced by Marilyn Hoyt, the chair of the Spirit of Dakota Society Committee as the first male to serve on the selection committee in the history of the award.
Vitek was hired as police chief in Watertown in 2005, becoming the first female chief in the state. Before retiring as chief in 2013, Vitek founded several programs to benefit law enforcement and the Watertown community, including Camp Chance — a summer program to build rapport with kids and local law enforcement; a drug K-9 program with a pair of teams to battle drugs in Watertown and the Police Fund, to help in funding these and other programs in the Watertown community.
Since her retirement, Vitek has been instrumental in creating other programs beneficial to the community, most notably, Divine Providence of South Dakota. Divine Providence is a non-profit organization that has opportunities for people seeking healing from sexual abuse. Other organizations are Hope, Healing and Hoof Prints, which offers healing through working with horses at a local ranch; Hope In God, a Christian network of the survivors of child sexual abuse and sexual assault who provide spiritual and emotional support; Providence Solutions, which provides leadership training and strategic planning for churches and; Pulpit Supply Relief, which provides lay preachers to fill in when needed in area churches.
Vitek continues to work with the law enforcement program at Lake Area Technical School to assist with accreditation and serves on the state’s Law Enforcement Commission.
