The Pierre Men’s Volleyball League held its first set of matches at Stanley County High School’s Parkview Gymnasium on Wednesday.
This marks 50 years for the league, which began in 1972. But over the years, the now co-ed adult volleyball league has seen its number of participants plummet at an alarming rate.
When Terry Kuxhaus joined the league in 1997, there were 32 teams and others that wanted to join had to write their names on a waiting list. The league also had four divisions — A, B, C and D leagues.
Now, seven teams and a single division remain. The formerly all-men’s league started asking women to join, so it could stay afloat.
“It was drying up,” Kuxhaus said.
Joie Nickelson, one of a handful of female participants, played once last season as a substitute. This year will be her first full season, and she likes the idea of more women playing.
“It’d be nice if more women would join because it definitely gets more people playing,” Nickelson, who formerly played setter for Gettysburg High School, said. “The more teams we have, the more fun we can have.”
With the league now being co-ed, Nickelson thinks they might have better chances of adding more teams in the future.
“I think it’s easier to get the numbers for the teams if you have a co-ed (league) probably,” Nickelson said. “And because it might be harder to get enough people when Pierre and Fort Pierre are not as big as — it’s not like we’re in Rapid City or in Sioux Falls.”
But the solution for these rapidly declining numbers isn’t that simple. When the league decreased its age requirement to 18, the goal was to attract the younger demographic.
But there lies the problem.
“Getting the younger kids involved is a challenge. It’s been this way for the last 10 years,” Kuxhaus said. “We just can’t get the young people involved.”
Kuxhaus added the league loses more youth every year although he thinks more are playing this year than last season.
So how can the adult volleyball league solve this issue?
Well, first, it must figure out how to beat its biggest competition for the youth’s attention — video games.
“That’s their new social aspect instead of getting up and playing a game together in person. They’re online gaming,” Kuxhaus said. “It’s just kind of the way everything’s gone. So sad, but that’s where we are.”
Kuxhaus takes on many responsibilities for the league, acting as the treasurer, secretary, vice president, among other roles. He noted that solving this challenging puzzle is priority No. 1 if the league wants to see more young players join.
“Connecting with the young folks, I think it’s critical to keep the league alive,” he said. “It’s just — I don’t know the best way to do that. But I think that’s what we really need to focus on. Make sure it’s fun for everybody.”
But why the focus on the younger demographic? Because father time is undefeated.
“A lot of what I’ve told people who played years ago, they’re getting up there in age. And I know people on my team have turned over quite a bit — just some guys can’t take the jumping and running as much anymore,” Tigers Tap member Jordan Simmons said. “And so I think it’s just a case of needing to get more younger people involved in learning about it and getting here to play.”
Simmons, who’s in his sixth season and moved to Pierre nine years ago, said that anyone can play, from all volleyball backgrounds.
“I think there’s a place for people of all skills to come on — just get involved with a team,” he added. “We can be pretty competitive, but no one takes things too seriously either. So it can be a lot of fun.”
Kuxhaus agrees.
“...You don’t have to be a good player to play. We’ve got people that are beginners here,” he said. “So it’s open to anybody that just wants to play some volleyball, get a little exercise, and we’ll have fun, socialize, maybe get together afterwards, whatever. It’s just a laid back and relaxed league.”
Getting younger players to join the league isn’t the only issue, though. Kuxhaus said that many around the community aren’t even aware the volleyball league exists.
John Whaley, the league’s president since 1987, said they’ve tried a number of ways to spread more awareness around the community. In fact, Whaley has previously advertised the league through the local radio, schools, the Capital Journal and social media.
Kuxhaus recently made a Facebook post about anyone interested in joining the league, but of the few that responded, none of them committed to playing full-time.
Whaley said the league even tried sign-up nights, but nothing has worked as well as he would’ve hoped.
“You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink,” Whaley added. “We’ve tried different things in different avenues to increase (the league’s exposure). The sponsors, the businesses and stuff that has sponsored teams over the years, they’re receptive to it. But it’s just getting the people for the team.”
Whaley knows there’s not more the league can do at this point.
“The best thing that we can do is just keep putting information out there, and the people that are interested will get a hold of us,” Whaley said.
From now until late March, the league will play its regular-season games every Wednesday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with breaks in November and December. Then double-elimination tournament play begins on March 22 and ends on April 5. And although there is no trophy for the winners to hoist, there are bragging rights.
Whaley said the league’s primary focus is to have fun.
“As long as there’s that interest there, we’ll keep doing it,” Whaley said. “And if it gets to the point where it isn’t there, we’ll find something else to do.”
For more information about the league and how to join, contact Terry Kuxhaus at terry.kuxhaus@gmail.com or John Whaley at 605-280-9498.
