The Pierre Men’s Volleyball League held its first set of matches at Stanley County High School’s Parkview Gymnasium on Wednesday.

This marks 50 years for the league, which began in 1972. But over the years, the now co-ed adult volleyball league has seen its number of participants plummet at an alarming rate.

Terry Kuxhaus discusses with players about signing a required waiver form on Wednesday.
Callie Jones serves the ball for the One Time Hitters on Wednesday.
Old Schoolers' Bob Schilling attempts a kill while playing Tigers Tap on Wednesday.
Chad Hicks, left, and Adam Hanson attempt a block for the Old Schoolers on Wednesday.

