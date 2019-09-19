Volunteer drivers needed for cancer patients’ appointments

Avera St. Mary’s is partnering with River Cities Public Transit on a transportation program to get cancer patients to and from appointments.
The first hands-on training class for volunteer drivers, the first class of what is hoped to be many, is Sept. 25 at River Cities Public Transit (RCPT), 1600 E. Dakota Ave., Pierre. The first five students have already completed their five and a half hours of on-line training, and will do another three-to-four hours on Wednesday to earn their certification.
There is no cost incurred by the volunteers. Training, insurance, immunizations and other requirements are covered by Avera St. Mary’s. Vehicles are supplied by RCPT and, because the vehicles are mini-vans, all that is needed by a volunteer driver is a regular driver’s license.
“We train the volunteer drivers in our Avera CARE standards, which is an acronym for C - communication, A - attitude, R - responsiveness and E - engagement,” said Michelle Barrett, volunteer coordinator at Avera St. Mary's Hospital. “These behavior standards set the expectations regarding interacting with patients. There is not any training on physically assisting patients,” said Barrett.
“RCPT uses PASS training - Passenger Assistance, Safety & Sensitivity - put together by the Community Transportation Association of America,” said Andy Sharp, operations manager for RCPT. This training is instructed by Adam Sharkey, safety and training coordinator. Joining the volunteer class for the hands-on section will be several new RCPT drivers. Once earned, their certifications must be renewed every two years. The next volunteer driver training course will be set depending on when the next group of drivers volunteer.
“The volunteer drivers will let us know how many hours they wish to help, and what times of day and what days of the week. We want this to be a good fit with their schedules,” said Barnett.
“Avera is recruiting the drivers, providing the background checks and immunization, and will be doing the scheduling of rides for cancer patients,” said Barrett. “River Cities Public Transit is a wonderful partner to work with, on getting patients to appointments from their 11-county service area. The ability to go to areas outside of a 60-mile radius is contingent on recruiting volunteers.” Sharp added that, though the core area of service for RCPT in 11 counties is an approximate 60-mile radius, RCPT will transport people to anywhere in the state.
Sharp said the volunteer drivers for cancer patients program started out with an Easter Seals grant a couple of years ago, meant to help people with disabilities. Since then, RCPT has partnered with Avera St. Mary’s for the sake of cancer patients. The fleet has five mini-vans with ramps, thus are handicapped accessible.
“We have a vehicle in Gettysburg that can be used to bring cancer patients from the Gettysburg area. Three local community members have volunteered to drive these patients,” said Barrett.
“The number and range of trips will be determined by the need, and we’ll just have to see how it evolves. The number of trips, the number of cancer patients and the number of medical visits, is truly unknown at this time until we start the program and see the need, along with our ability to meet the need with volunteers,” said Barrett. “Last January we had our first patient make use of the volunteer driving program, and currently our second patient is making use of the program.”
This program supplements an ever-increasing trend toward volunteerism. “We have a very vibrant volunteer program growing here at Avera St. Mary’s,” said Barrett. “A year ago we had one volunteer and now we have close to 70 working in many areas of the Helmsley Center and Hospital.”
For more information or to volunteer, contact Barrett at michelle.barrett@avera.org or 605-224-3364.
