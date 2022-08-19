It turns out there’s nothing boring about watching paint dry when Pierre Players Community Theater is involved. The organization has requested volunteers to staff a painting project, a productive social event and opportunity to touch history.
“Our theater has been in a state of renovation for ten plus years,” theater president Alisa Bousa explained. “As soon as you come onto this street, you can see it’s a historic area.”
Inside the Grand Opera House on Pierre Street, peeling burgundy walls look more beat up than historic. On Aug 27 and 28, community volunteers will have the chance to perform a makeover delayed for decades. Bousa explained that volunteering would achieve more than superficial improvement, and described the event as a great way to meet people. Preservation often requires intervention, and Bousa admitted that this sort of intervention is long overdue.
“I really don’t know the last time that wall was painted,” Bousa said. “Pierre Players has over 50 years worth of history that precedes us, so it’s hard to know.”
Fellow board member Josh Penrod chimed in.
“We want to do our part and do what we can to ‘zhuzh’ up and update the theater, to give it a fresh new look for us, as volunteers, but also for our audience,” he said.
Penrod, who is directing the theater’s upcoming performance of “The Crucible,” added that the painting project would be one of many renovations and emphasized a further need for structural updates, especially backstage. He explained that improvements to the theater’s seating stalled after a grant application was rejected.
When outside funding failed, Bousa said property owner Jason Glodt stepped up. Glodt, Bousa reported, is currently considering new carpeting for both the lobby and opera house. But not every area is a candidate for renovation.
“There’s history on the walls, literally,” Penrod said, gesturing to signatures and show names scrawled backstage. He noted sadly that some wall graffiti had already been painted over.
Bousa, however, described Glodt, the landlord, as a considerate judge of when and where to intervene.
“We try to work hand-in-hand. (Glodt) is a big supporter of the arts, gives us a very reasonable rate for our space and has not increased our rental fee for as long as I can remember,” Bousa said. “About five years ago, when we did South Pacific, (Glodt) put out a new railing and sign. He wants the theater to have a historic look reminiscent of when it was built in 1906.”
There was a time, Penrod added, when Pierre was “a central hub for trains and travel,” when the roaring theater was a tourist attraction and never lacked funding. Today, however, the building depends on a local community behind the curtain as much as those in the audience. Painters are just one of many requirements.
“We are truly a hands-on community theater here,” Bousa explained. “We need help with costumes, set-building, lights and sound, people to be stage managers, ushers, to staff the box office or put up posters around town.”
She described the theater as a solidifying force in a community that all-too-often melts into air.
“Pierre is a very fluid community. People come for jobs and then leave for jobs,” she explained. “We’ll get great people to help us out, see them through a few years, and then unfortunately we oftentimes lose them to a bigger community.”
According to Bousa, improving the historic playhouse through renovation could be a way to revitalize the local community. She emphasized the need for “all types of volunteers” and encouraged participation regardless of experience level.
“We will train you. This theater gives all people in our community an outlet to be involved. It’s a way for newcomers to get involved in the community,” she said. “Most of us have no formal training, just passion.”
Penrod was also optimistic about the future, and said he hopes the painting will be finished by the time “The Crucible” begins performances. The actual decision-making process behind the painting project, he said, was an enlightened and democratic one.
“We have an administrative committee that talks about updates for the theater,” he explained. “We took into consideration (Glodt’s) vision, and what would tie in nicely with what we’ve already done in the lobby.”
“The board is considering things that we can’t talk about quite yet,” Bousa mentioned, glancing to Penrod, who nodded in agreement to secrecy. Penrod shifted the subject back to the theater’s most vital feature.
“Without volunteers, this theater would be an empty space. The painting project brings us new volunteers and allows us to hear from the community. Without that input, we are moving in the dark. Without volunteers, we are not possible,” he said.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to email info@pierreplayers.com, and stop in by 9 a.m. on project days.
