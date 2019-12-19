Members of the South Dakota Highway Patrol must, on occasion, check motorists for sobriety. Learning to do these checks - preliminary breath tests and other checks - a trooper’s book-learning and peer-discussions do not beat real-life practice.
Volunteers help troopers to learn first-hand to make more accurate judgement calls concerning safe and not-safe levels of blood/alcohol content of drivers.
Such a learning situation - often called a wet lab - was done Dec. 18 at the Criminal Justice Center training facility in Pierre.
According to Tony Mangan, South Department of Safety, “The lab is where Highway Patrol recruits practice field sobriety tests on volunteers. The recruits must determine whether or not the volunteers are above or below the legal limit, based on clues observed during testing.”
The legal limit - blood alcohol concentration - refers to the percent of alcohol in a person's blood stream. A BAC of .10 percent means that a person’s blood stream contains one part alcohol for every 1,000 parts blood.
In South Dakota, it is a crime to drive a motor vehicle if you are under the influence of alcohol (DUI) or have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more.
“The volunteers were given differing doses of alcohol - six mixed drinks total. Total ounces of alcohol averaged 12 oz. Preliminary breath test levels after doses ranged from .064 to .145,” said Mangan.
There were 12 recruits. The five volunteers reached varying levels of intoxication.
The wet labs are done for all highway patrol academy classes, and the highway patrol is always looking for volunteers. The volunteers can be most anyone simply wanting to help, or friends of the recruits who also wish to help. The drinkers are screened medically; with pulse and blood pressure taken before they begin. They can not be on any medications. Before participating, they must sign a waiver. Transportation is provided to and from the site.
According to the department, all of the troopers seem to enjoy the training. They say it is some of the best training they get. Even the drinkers comment positively on the experience and their own learning. It’s an eye opener for everybody, said Mangan.
