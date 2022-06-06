On Saturday, a packed crowd of about 2,000 people filled the Stanley County Fairgrounds’ seats for the 28th Casey Tibbs Match of Champions rodeo. And while all eyes might have focused on the cowboys, organizers noted it’s volunteers who make the Fort Pierre event possible.
Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center Executive Director Kalyn Eulberg spent Saturday in the announcer box across from the stands, and on Monday, she said the crowd was comparable to last year’s. But Eulberg added the weather was much better.
The National Weather Service recorded a 72-degree high on Saturday at the Pierre Regional Airport. During the last year’s rodeo, the Weather Service recorded a slightly toastier 104-degree high during the Match of Champions on June 5, 2021.
As the center’s executive director, Eulberg said that she is the only paid employee, making the event reliant on the volunteers who take care of everything from planning to security. She estimated about 45 volunteers contributed to making the event possible, and she added that’s hundreds of hours going into making it come together.
On Saturday, Dayle Angyal from the Casey Tibbs Foundation said the rodeo kept her on her feet for the last month while they worked to get everything together. Angyal pointed out that while this was the 28th Match of Champions, Saturday marked 30 years since it began, with one year canceled during the flood and another year canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.
Angyal said she has been part of the Match of Champions since the beginning and remembered it began with everyone wanting to have a place to bring home Casey Tibbs’s memorabilia after they knew his bone cancer would grow worse. She said they asked him about finding a room at an existing building to get started.
But Angyal said while Tibbs was fine with bringing his memorabilia home, he added that he didn’t want it exclusive to his items. She said Tibbs wanted any rodeo center available to all South Dakota cowboys and cowgirls of all ages and experience levels.
“So, it grew into this huge building on the hill,” Angyal laughed. “And it was really more than we were prepared for, but we sure learned eventually what to do, and we got it done.”
And the Match of Champions plays a significant role in making the center possible by raising funds to help keep the lights on and pay the bills.
“All profits from our Match of Champions goes to the nonprofit Rodeo Center, which promotes and preserves South Dakota rodeo in the state,” Eulberg said.
She added that the Match of Champions is also the biggest fundraiser they have that supports the center.
The Match of Champions doesn’t just benefit the center through funds to keep it going. Eulberg said it also raises visibility for them and Fort Pierre now that the matches are Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association sanctioned and broadcasted on the Cowboy Channel.
“In the past year, just traffic through the museum, it was outstanding how many people were like, ‘Yeah, we actually saw you guys on CTV,’ or the Cowboy Channel,” Eulberg said. “For some people, it put us on the map.”
Angyal said it’s a lot of work putting the Match of Champions together but also worth it.
“We had a lot of good help, a lot of good volunteers,” she said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”
Mikayla Frick was among the volunteers running around the fairgrounds on Saturday, helping wherever she could.
“I’m usually not able to watch because I’m running everywhere,” Frick said.
While Frick is a Pierre resident now, she said she grew up in Fort Pierre and found Angyal is like a second mom to her.
“I was her first kid at her daycare when she opened, when I was born, basically. So, her first daughter and second daughter have been my best friends since we were babies,” Frick said. “And I’ve been helping here since I could remember.”
She said Saturday’s Match of Champions attendance was pretty strong, and the turnout kept her busy running from place to place helping out. Frick also found the cooler weather helped out and made for a more pleasant night.
Despite the busy demands, Frick said she planned to continue volunteering to help keep the event a part of Fort Pierre.
“It’s become my second family,” she said. “Every year, I’m here. Familiar faces, I may not remember names, but I know faces and they recognize mine. And I won’t miss it — if I’m needed here, I will be here.”
