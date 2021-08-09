After 13 years, organizers and volunteers still find no shortage of garbage along the Missouri River and Lake Sharpe during the annual cleanup event. Since 2009, volunteers have collected more than 22 tons of waste, including large appliances and a duck boat.
And while there have been some large items mixed in during the last 13 years, the bulk of it typically remains cans, plastic bags, bottles and bait containers left behind.
The local Izaak Walton League of America takes the lead in cooperating with the City of Pierre, City of Fort Pierre, state and federal agencies during the annual Missouri River and Lake Sharpe Cleanup.
“The 11 cleanups have been conducted by over 750 volunteers, an average of about 70 people a year,” Izaak Walton coordinator Paul Lepisto said. “This year, we had 50 volunteers in the scaled-back version. The 11 cleanups have totaled over 22.47 tons — an average of 2.04 tons per cleanup.”
The 2011 flood canceled that year’s cleanup. But volunteers have found flood debris every year since then — primarily pieces of decks and docks and pieces of biodegradable sandbags used to mitigate flood damage.
The coronavirus pandemic canceled 2020’s cleanup. And with COVID-19 a continued concern, 2021’s cleanup had a more modest 50 volunteers — compared to the usual 70 — who collected about 1.5 tons of garbage.
Lepisto said the volunteers did a good job of sticking with their familiar groups and avoided mingling, which federal and state agencies recommended.
While some crews work the shorelines, others use boats. Lepisto, Bret Afdahl, Bill Englehart and Dugan Petersen lead the volunteers. Lepisto said all four co-organizers had taken the reins every time, so they don’t have to rebuild, just reload it every year.
Government agencies also jump in to help. This year, Game, Fish and Parks provided two boats and four staff, while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service provided a boat and two staff, each.
Lepisto tipped his hat to Fish and Wildlife, which he said pulled the most weight from the river this year.
Petersen participated in organizing the cleanups since the beginning. He said the little Styrofoam containers that nightcrawlers come in are part of the long list of common litter found each year — many of which fly out of boats.
Crews also continue to find substantial amounts of aluminum cans and bottles.
“We need all the help we can get from everyone the entire year to keep the river clean,” Peterson said. “It’s a very rich resource.”
Englehart told of other odd items crews found during their litter patrols, including a porcelain toilet. There was a paddleboard in the weeds at Echo Point, which Game, Fish and Parks removed.
And someone showed some ingenuity with their homemade kayak and paddles volunteers found among the many toys left behind.
Englehart and his grandson found two bags of trash on Discovery Island, where someone did a good job at picking up but then left the bags themselves hidden in the grass.
Among the odd stuff to find by the river and lake is an old wooden sword — which Englehart put in his garage — and lots of car parts, including a whole axle.
“This year, we were a bit shorthanded — expected that with COVID — but still had a pretty good turn-out,” Englehart said. “I’m thankful for the help we get from agencies. They are the ones who have hauled in the ‘big uglies,’ as Paul calls them. We’ve made a lot of progress getting the big stuff out of the production area of the river.”
Afdahl recalled some of the big stuff they’ve found over the years, including a water heater.
One year, volunteers found about 20 wooden pallets on Discovery Island and assumed a group planned a bonfire but left the junk behind. Another year they found a mattress and even a hide-a-bed couch.
Afdahl added his family always has a bucket or bag to pick up what they bring in, plus other stuff they find. He wishes everybody could do a little more, just a step or two, like being careful stuff doesn’t blow out of their vehicles.
Lepisto said the river cleanup falls under the City of Pierre’s Green & Clean umbrella, ending in mid-May. He added it’s all for the good of the community.
Former mayor Laurie Gill started Green & Clean in 2010, growing to more than 200 volunteers with more than 30 organizations participating annually. The campaign typically ends just before the annual Missouri River Clean Up in early July.
Lepisto said he was a little naive initially and hoped volunteers would stop finding trash after a few years of cleaning the areas. But he still hopes the annual cleanup will put itself out of business, adding it would be nice if the litter pick-ups weren’t necessary.
Lepisto said he picked up 920 pounds of broken concrete from two locations with his wife this year. The City of Pierre takes recyclable concrete for free.
The city’s Solid Waste Manager Valerie Keller said recyclable concrete doesn’t have metal pipes or excessive rebar in it and should be smaller than 6-foot-by-3-foot chunks for the crusher. The city primarily uses recycled concrete in city projects but also sells some to the public.
Keller said the city disposes of non-recyclable concrete in the landfill for $15 per ton.
Lepisto said he is also amazed people carry full and heavy containers to the river and lake but don’t carry the lighter and emptier stuff back out.
The City of Pierre disposed of the trash volunteers collected on July 7 from Oahe Dam to Farm Island. This year, volunteers gathered 1,700 pounds of lumber, 1,180 pounds of litter and trash, 100 pounds of scrap metal and 42 pounds of tires.
“The volunteer spirit is alive and well in Pierre,” Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said. “I’m amazed every year at how much time and talent our community members are willing to give to keep Pierre and its natural resources clean and beautiful. Every city should be so lucky to have residents so committed to the community and its well-being.”
And it’s not an easy task hammering out just how much the area benefits from volunteers who pick up trash others leave behind.
“It’s hard to quantify civic pride and all the benefits that are provided by civic-minded citizens,” Pierre’s communication director Brooke Bohnenkamp said. “Being surrounded by clean, beautiful, green space certainly impacts the well-being of those who live here and those who visit Pierre.”
But she said using the Independent Sector’s $23.94 per hour volunteer rate for South Dakota in 2020 and multiplying it by the 55 hours volunteers logged produced more than $1,300 in savings.
“Additionally, having volunteers help keep the community clean extends our capacity, preventing park staff from falling behind on spring work,” Bohnenkamp said.
Lepisto plans to talk about the cleanups and year-round efforts during the Short Grass Arts Council’s free Tales on the River presentation on Thursday at the Moose Lodge in Fort Pierre starting at 7 p.m.
