The Pierre Area Referral Service wants to start its seasonal Salvation Army bell ringing early but needs volunteers. As of now, the group hasn’t signed anyone up yet.
Rosemary Boardman is often among the first to volunteer as a bell ringer each season.
“I like it,” she said. “It’s for a good cause. It makes me feel good. I try to do it every year, several times a week. It’s my home-away-from-home. It does not get old. It’s a good deal. I feel that I am in the right place.”
For her, there is pretty much only the positive from ringing the Salvation Army bells.
“Once in a while, only two or three times maybe, there is a grumbler who says something like, ‘They’re at it again,’ but people who give seem to be grateful,” Boardman said. “I might talk some of my relatives, friends or others into bell ringing. You never know.”
PARS Executive Director Corwin Jones said funds raised through the iconic red kettles go to their clients applying for assistance.
“Last year, we could start bell ringing on Nov. 1, though we had no volunteers scheduled until December,” he said. “But then the community really came through and packed the kettles. Our program is allowed to use money collected from the Salvation Army bell ringing program through the rest of its fiscal year, to the end of September. Ten percent stays with Emergency Assistance with the Salvation Army, but that too stays in South Dakota.”
Jones pointed to the Edgewater Apartment fire in January as an example where the Salvation Army’s emergency assistance money benefited the Pierre community. Donated toiletries, hygiene items and other necessities also came into PARS for distribution to the fire victims.
And those kettle-raised donations remain with PARS’s relief efforts, including heating and rental assistance paid directly to utility providers or landlords.
“It is our intention to be a safety net, not a hammock — a hand up, not a handout,” Jones said. “Education and referrals to help people improve themselves and their situation is a big part of what we do. Referral is at least one of our middle names.”
Jones also said kettle funds don’t get added to the organization’s General Fund. He added some donors say they don’t want to pay any of the PARS’ bills or salaries, and that is fine.
“But that is where we usually fall short, is in our General Fund,” Jones said. “We could never keep the lights on if it wasn’t for the community support for our General Fund.”
PARS, which began in 1974, has one part-time and two full-time staff members, including Jones, who joined the organization in 2018. PARS also relies on two regular volunteers, who help with day-to-day work.
PARS has been at its Missouri Avenue location since July 2019, with food storage located in the back. PARS also has a small storage rental unit but plans to reduce its expenses by eliminating the space soon. The organization has been slowly emptying the storage unit and only has the bell-ringing items and kettles left in it and a few stored boxes.
Holiday seasonAmong the various PARS programs are the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas meals families apply to receive, typically at around 350 meals for each holiday.
“But 350 has not been a hard and fast magical number,” Jones said. “We don’t want anyone going hungry.”
There have been times where PARS distributed more than 350 meals, and Jones doesn’t want any applicants going without needed assistance.
While food and donated items are a big part of PARS’s assistance, little is more recognizable than the red kettles and bells.
The Salvation Army traces its red kettles’ origins back to 1891 when Joseph McFee placed a pot at the Oakland Ferry Landing with a sign reading “Keep the Pot Boiling.” McFee raised enough money to fulfill his commitment of feeding 1,000 of San Francisco’s poorest individuals on Christmas Day.
Locally, volunteers from the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas raised $34,833 in 2020, with people working at least one hour per shift from Dec. 3-24.
Volunteers and supporters come in the form of individuals, families, businesses and organizations. CHS Midwest Cooperative in Pierre donates 1.5 matching funds for what the bell-ringers raise on Thursdays, known as “Magic Thursdays.” Last year, CHS Midwest donated more than $17,000.
Jones prefers having two volunteers at each kettle site — two kettles at Walmart and one at each of the Dakotamarts — leaving him needing eight volunteers per shift.
Two two-hour shifts per evening tend to be the norm, but PARS is always open for more help.
“Our kettles can be open many more hours per day, depending on the number of volunteers, from 9 a.m through 8 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays,” Jones said. “We cannot ring on Sundays — that’s a Salvation Army day of rest.”
Jones plans to have the red kettles out beginning on Dec. 1, but that date could be sooner if they can get volunteers ready before then.
“We hopefully will have a few more days in this year for bell-ringing,” Jones said. “The need has not gone away. We still continue to do what we’ve always done. These needs are always there.”
