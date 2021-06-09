Preliminary results are in for the Pierre City Commission, Pierre School Board and Stanley County School District.
In Pierre, Commissioner Jamie Huizenga won re-election and Todd Johnson won outgoing Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff’s seat. Incumbents Dennis James and Randy Hartmann won re-election to the Pierre School Board.
In Stanley County, voters elected Mitchell Kleinsasser and re-elected Shaun Cronin to the Stanley County 57-1 Public Schools’ School Board’s two open seats. Chris Fosheim filled a third open seat with a two-year term after running unopposed.
Pierre elections
During Tuesday’s election, Johnson took the most votes with 896 and Huizenga followed with 883 votes for the two open seats. Their terms begin on July 6.
“I’m just thankful the citizens of Pierre are going to give me a chance to serve another three years as their city commissioner,” Huizenga told the Capital Journal on Wednesday. “We’ve got a lot of good projects going in Pierre right now and I’m just looking forward to seeing all these projects through to the finish line.”
The commission election’s other two candidates — Amy Currie and Lucas Solberg — finished with 389 and 555 votes, respectively.
“I’m willing to start work right away to make Pierre a better place,” Johnson told the Capital Journal on Wednesday.
The city recorded 2,723 votes cast during the commission election.
Incumbents James and Hartmann received 902 and 980 votes, respectively, in the Pierre School Board’s election for its two open seats. Their new terms on the board start on July 12.
The remaining three candidates — Paul Giovanetti, Bree Oatman and Lindsay Potts Strohfus — took 287, 384 and 554 votes, respectively. The city recorded 3,107 votes cast during the election.
School District Business Manager Darla Mayer said the election results for the combined City of Pierre and Pierre School Board election held on June 8 had a total ballot count of 1,713.
With 11,860 registered voters in the district, the turnout was 14.44 percent.
“I think that seems a little low,” Hughes County finance officer Jane Naylor said about the smaller, local election. “Everything went smoothly. It was an easier election. The workers at the voting centers did a great job — always appreciate them. It was a steady stream of voters all day, with no one having to wait.”
Naylor said that there were 133 absentee ballots. Of the four provisional ballots, three have already been counted and the fourth is still under investigation.
The results will be official when the school board canvasses the election during its June 14 meeting and the city commission canvasses it during its June 15 meeting.
DiAnn Kleinsasser was the superintendent of the polling place at the First Lutheran Church.
“It’s been a busy day, though steady, and of all ages of voters. It’s been wonderful,” she said.
Her crew consisted of Leonard Chick, Elton Blemaster, Kate Vandel and Laura Mehlhaff.
“We were here at 6 a.m., and people were at the door, waiting, at a quarter to 7,” Kleinsasser said. She added that registered voters, no matter where they live in the district, could vote at either polling place.
Stanley County
In Stanley County, School District 57-1’s business manager Tate Gabriel said the unofficial results showed Kleinsasser’s 173 and Cronin’s 149 votes as the winners for the two open seats. Kayla Magee and Kevin Carter — the other two candidates — received 86 and 55 votes, respectively. Kleinsasser and Cronin begin their terms on July 12.
The 267 voters who showed up to vote represented an 11.5 percent turnout for the Tuesday election.
Gayle Merscheim, Jo Mikkelsen and Bell Jacobsen ran the Parkview Auditorium polling site in Fort Pierre.
“It’s been a fairly good turnout, especially for a smaller election,” Merscheim said. “The heat didn’t seem to make a difference. There hasn’t been an election here for the school board since 2015.”
