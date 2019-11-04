West 2nd St. between Capitol Avenue and Edgewater Drive will close tomorrow for water main replacement. Weather permitting, this block of W. 2nd St. is expected to remain closed through Wed., Nov. 13. During construction, through traffic should detour to Edgewater Drive. Local access will be maintained throughout the project. The water main located under the project area is aging. City crews are working to replace the main to prevent a water main break this winter. The City of Pierre maintains more than 100 miles of water main.

