On Friday, Vietnam aviator Wade Hubbard was honored for service to country with an art unveiling at Pierre Regional Airport.
There’s nothing unusual about a noisy and crowded airport, but this time the bustle was from a smiling crowd of onlookers rather than exhausted travelers. The wine — flowing freely in plastic cups — was plentiful enough to saturate the air with its aroma.
About six dozen people assembled along the hallway, starting from baggage claim and stretching back, beyond the restrooms.
Although a minority of the crowd, the presence of Pierre’s senior community was impossible to miss. One of the old veterans dramatically rose from his wheelchair to salute the American flag during the Pledge of Allegiance.
On the wall were two small blue veils covering two freshly minted artworks by John Mollison. The microphone placed before the concealed art sported a blue sponge cap to match the veils and the color most associated with aviators.
Mollison was difficult to pick out from the crowd, but Wade Hubbard was a clear target — a center of gravity among excited patrons. He stood shaking the hands of men and embracing women, looking somewhat younger than his years thanks to animated blue eyes and a healthy complexion. When the time came for him to speak, Hubbard walked without stiffness to the microphone — his body wasn’t in bad shape for a man who once fell 20,000 feet into the Cambodian jungle.
Emerging like a chameleon from the crowd, Mollison was sharply dressed, appearing focused but relaxed, polishing off a small cup of red wine before heading for Hubbard. He paused briefly to speak with the Capital Journal.
“What I’m seeing right now is that the community has turned out in force to honor this local guy,” he said, repeating the slogan “when an old man dies, a library burns.”
“The only way we get their stories and make them available to schmucks like me is if we talk to and venerate our elders. Right now, a library is not burning. Wade Hubbard is here, and Wade is a regular guy — one of us. But he’s a guy who didn’t fail, he didn’t quit, he didn’t give up, he did his job and he did it really well,” Mollison said. “What I see here is a whole community appreciating that. To me, that is the beauty of American history.”
