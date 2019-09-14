About 100 people, many local, some from as far away as North Dakota and Iowa, came to Fort Pierre’s Dakota Western Heritage Festival to participate in a wagon train, along with a full weekend of other Heritage Festival events that included live music, cowboy poetry, historical talks and other celebrations of local western history.
The wagon train started at the Fort Pierre Expo Center and Stanley County Fairgrounds at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, left town via Highway 83, then headed west, trekking about 7 miles down the Bad River road.
The train consisted of a number of different styles of wagons, from covered wagons, like those used by the pioneers, to freight wagons and even an Old West style carriage. The wagons were pulled by draft horse teams of Percherons and Belgians, some by mules, one by a single horse. Some had modern care tire wheels, which made the going easier for the livestock pulling them, others were outfitted with period wooden wheels rimmed with steel.
Inside the wagons, sitting on benches made for passengers, rode a number of people who wanted to participate in the train.
A number of the wagoneers involved in the train frequented other wagon trains, held across the region. For example, Gerald Kessler, of Fort Pierre, said this was the 125th wagon train he and his mule-drawn freight wagon participated in.
Flanking the wagons were a number of riders on horseback, many decked out in period clothing.
The riders ranged in age from senior citizens to youngsters. Casen Thorne, age 5, climbed aboard his quarter horse Rusty early Friday morning with the help of an extra stirrup on Rusty's cinch. Thorne came all the way down from Watford City, North Dakota, to participate in the wagon train and other events of the festival with his father, C. J. Thorne, and grandfather Winton Wold. Wold owns the Triangle M ranch near Watford City, and his Belgian team would pull a wagon throughout the train.
The wagon train followed Bad River Road, once a trail used by native peoples to connect the Missouri River valley with the Black Hills. Later the cattlemen, cowboys, settlers and farmers who settled Stanley County after lands of the Great Sioux Reservation were opened, used the trail. Eventually it became today's road.
The train stopped about 7 miles out, where a lunch, catered by Perkins, of Fort Pierre, was served and the group was serenaded by Miss “V,” the Gypsy Cowbelle, who performed western folk songs like “Old Paint.”
Also during this break, Jim Carlisle and Sandra “Sunny” Hannam, local ranchers, shared some family histories of the region.
Carlisle talked about how his grandfather came up from Iowa in 1905 to homestead land just east of where the train had stopped for lunch. His grandfather had 40 head of cattle and 16 horses at the time. Carlisle said the drought of 1911 and the 1927 flood of the Bad River pushed many homesteaders out, but not his grandfather, who would eventually purchase land from Paul Prairie Chicken, a Lakota man who liked to attend pow-wows all over South Dakota, to expand the ranch. Carlisle also recalled fellow ranches of the time: Bill Zeigler, Avil Clayman, Kenny and Norville Cooper.
Hannam, shared similar memories, telling how the Bad River region and its trail had been used by native people, and later attracted cattlemen because it offered good water, grass and winter cover for cattle.
“You can start on the Bad River and go a lot of places,” she said, recalling her uncle Casey Tibbs, as well as other successful ranchers who expanded their herds and had family members who accomplished many great things.
Wrapping up the historical presentations, Carlisle pointed the the bevvy of kids who'd joined the wagon train, saying young people learning the history of the region was what the Dakota Western Heritage Festival was all about.
The train then returned to Fort Pierre, completing the 14-mile ride, at about 4:30 that afternoon. The train extended its route some, traveling through the center of town, where motorists gawked in wonder at the slow-moving train, shooting photos and video with their cellphones.
Following the wagon train, many of the participants and others enjoyed a wonderful steak dinner put on by the Hayes Fire Department and other entrainment into Friday evening.
