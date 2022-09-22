The new John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge over the Missouri River will open about 18 months later than anticipated.
Originally set for a December 2022 completion, the bridge that connects Pierre with Fort Pierre is expected to open during the summer of 2024, Alisa Bousa, marketing and content coordinator with Project Solutions in Rapid City, said. Project Solutions provides public relations for Jensen Construction Co, the primary contractor for the $50 million project.
Bousa made her comments during Monday’s Fort Pierre City Council meeting and Tuesday’s Pierre City Commission meetings.
“The contractor, Jensen Construction Co., experienced difficulty drilling the 9-foot-6-inch diameter drilled shafts and had to secure equipment and manpower to advance the project forward effectively and efficiently,” Bousa told the Capital Journal.
A 2016 study done by the state Department of Transportation concluded the bridge, built in 1962, has reached the end of its useful life and needed to be replaced. The current structure carries traffic from U.S. Highways 14 and 83 and state Highway 34 across the bridge that serves as the primary crossing point over the river between Fort Pierre and Pierre.
Bousa reported that work on all 12 drill shafts has been completed and crews are working above water.
Traffic in both directions has been limited to one lane since Aug. 22.
“It’s to help keep the public safe while construction crews transport materials in and out of the construction site,” she said.
Beginning next spring, both westbound lanes will be permanently closed. The eastbound lanes will be open for two-way traffic.
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson doesn’t expect the delay to create a problem for the Tatanka Trail project.
“I think the timing will work out very well,” Hanson said.
The city received a $1.86 million federal grant under the Public Works and Economic Development Act for the project, which must be completed by 2026 and all funds expended by January 2027.
The area impacted by the grant will be the undeveloped area immediately south of Highway 83, from the river west to Yellowstone Street, and the existing rec trail that runs under the bridge and behind AmericInn. Plans include a visitor plaza with a trail system featuring an outdoor campus designed by the South Dakota Discovery Center, including pollinator habitats, interactive outdoor exhibits, interpretive signage, prairie habitat restoration, an amphitheater and buffalo art installation.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
