The new John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge over the Missouri River will open about 18 months later than anticipated.

Originally set for a December 2022 completion, the bridge that connects Pierre with Fort Pierre is expected to open during the summer of 2024, Alisa Bousa, marketing and content coordinator with Project Solutions in Rapid City, said. Project Solutions provides public relations for Jensen Construction Co, the primary contractor for the $50 million project.

