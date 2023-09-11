Melissa Dittberner, Ph.D., served as the guest speaker for the Walk of Hope on Saturday. Dittberner is a lecturerin the Department of Addiction Counseling and Prevention at the University of South Dakota.
As participants prepared to go on the Walk of Hope on Saturday morning at Hyde Stadium, guest speaker Melissa Dittberner, Ph.D., delivered messages about how to create a healing environment for people struggling with their mental health. She also shared, along the way, a glimpse of her own path through trauma and recovery.
“My mission is to help people to learn to help themselves,” she said. “But the one thing that really becomes a barrier to this is stigma.”
Dittberner, a lecturer in the Department of Addiction Counseling and Prevention at the University of South Dakota, noted different forms that stigma related to mental health can take, including those rooted in public messages and in people’s own perceptions of themselves. After sharing stories from her own struggles with addiction — and of hurtful reactions to it — Dittberner touched on ways to be more welcoming to people with similar struggles.
“When we speak about people, or even to people, we want to use person-first language,” she said. She advised against using quick labels and listed a number of examples of phrases she described as more compassionate, such as “a person who uses drugs,” or “a person in recovery.”
Dittberner talked about hope, citing statistics illustrating that people struggling with addition do enter into recovery. She also delivered a message about how people can respond to loved ones’ struggles.
“The one message that I have when people say they have a loved one that’s struggling is that you have to radically love them,” she said. “And that is one of the hardest things that people hear because they know when people are struggling that they’re not showing their best selves. They’re not able to sometimes do or say the things we wish they would.”
Radical love, she said, is “loving them right where they are.” She also emphasized the importance of asking them what they need and listening to what they say.
During the walk, draped in a morning drizzle, people visited with each other and often moved from group to group as they trekked around the Capitol Building.
Teresa Schmidt talked about family members as she walked. She said that many family members have struggled with depression and anxiety, and she said a couple of family members had died by suicide.
“It’s me and my granddaughters who came to support the cause,” she said, noting that she’s come to most of the walks over the years.
“It’s a safe zone,” Schmidt added. “There’s no judging, no stigma as they call it, because everyone who’s here has been affected somehow.”
Dontae Clown said she also has a relative struggling with thoughts of suicide, and she described how the walk provided solace.
“The amount of people I see today — that just shows how many people care,” she said.
Signs with encouraging messages awaited people throughout the route, and mental health professionals from Capital Area Counseling Service joined the walk and made themselves available to talk with participants. Tyler Schmitz, a clinical specialist with CACS, emphasized the importance of reaching out to other people.
“The biggest thing is knowing that you’re not alone,” he said. “That’s always the hardest part — making that initial plunge to reach out.”
Participants gathered at Hyde Stadium after the walk for a ceremony honoring people’s loved ones who had died by suicide.
Jana Boocock, a prevention specialist with Capital Area Counseling Service, emphasized the walk's promotion of suicide prevention along with the awareness of intertwining mental health issues.
“We’re having a bigger conversation about mental health and substance use disorders,” Boocock said in an interview.
People from various corners of the community participated Saturday, with Pastor Craig Wexler of Lutheran Memorial Church delivering the opening prayer. Jon Winkler, with KCCR, served as master of ceremonies.
