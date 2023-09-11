As participants prepared to go on the Walk of Hope on Saturday morning at Hyde Stadium, guest speaker Melissa Dittberner, Ph.D., delivered messages about how to create a healing environment for people struggling with their mental health. She also shared, along the way, a glimpse of her own path through trauma and recovery. 

“My mission is to help people to learn to help themselves,” she said. “But the one thing that really becomes a barrier to this is stigma.”

